4 Times Whoopi Goldberg Made Someone Feel Uncomfortable
Whoopi Goldberg has long been known for being outspoken and unfiltered with her words. As a stand-up comedian who made her way into co-hosting "The View," she has never been afraid to speak her mind, even if it rubs people the wrong way. Over the course of her long career, Goldberg has stuck her foot in her mouth many times, such as when she used a Romani slur during a March episode of "The View" while discussing the 2020 presidential election. The "Ghost" actor took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue a public apology. "You know, when you're a certain age, you use words that you know from when you're a kid or you remember saying, and that's what I did today, and I shouldn't have ... and I'm really, really sorry," she stated.
There was also that time Goldberg defended her then-boyfriend Ted Danson for wearing blackface and using a racial slur during a Friar Club roast, angering much of America — and Montel Williams. "We were not trying to be politically correct. We were trying to be funny for ourselves," she shared (via Deseret News). "Perhaps Montel's show is not doing as well as it could be and this was his way of drawing attention," the comedian added. From cringe-worthy moments to saying downright problematic things, here are all the moments Goldberg has made people squirm with her blunt nature.
Whoopi Goldberg grilled Kate Gosselin on The View
In 2009, Jon and Kate Gosselin's divorce was one of the biggest headlines in the news and the drama did not end with just the two exes. In August of that year, Us Weekly reported that the two reality stars got into a heated fight after Kate went over to their shared house while it was Jon's time with the kids. He had reportedly called a babysitter to watch the kids, which Kate objected to. The following September, it was revealed in an interview with In Touch that the babysitter in question was a woman named Stephanie Santoro, who claimed that she had a month-long affair with Jon.
Following the revelation, Kate went on "The View" to clear up the incident, which didn't sit so well with Whoopi Goldberg. As the mother of eight tried to explain that she had a gut feeling about not wanting to leave her kids with the nanny, the "Sister Act" star pushed back with, "I don't understand the babysitter part. I'm trying to figure out what made you go over there?" Kate admitted she shouldn't have gone over and stated that she had just wanted to be with her kids, but Goldberg just didn't let it go. "I understand that, but when you go into a custody thing with someone, you have your specific time and their specific time and you're not supposed to walk [over]. And I'm sorry, that's the law ... you could have gone to jail, do you realize that?" Goldberg yelled.
Whoopi Goldberg claimed that the Holocaust wasn't about race
Topics on "The View" always spark debate, but Whoopi Goldberg's comments during a February 2022 episode had a lot of people enraged. When discussing the banned book "Maus," which is a graphic novel about the Holocaust, Goldberg insisted, "If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn't about race," per CNN. She stated that it was instead about "man's inhumanity to man." She later issued an apology that read, "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both."
After Goldberg's apology, she went on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and tried to explain her point of view but ended up digging herself into a deeper hole. "I feel, being Black, when we talk about race, it's a very different thing to me. So I said I felt that the Holocaust wasn't about race," she told Stephen Colbert. "As a Black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. So I see you and I know what race you are ... I'm very upset that people misunderstood what I was saying and so because of it, they're saying that I'm antisemitic," she added. The following morning, ABC announced that the network suspended Goldberg for two weeks.
Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-host if she was pregnant
During an episode of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg was talking about Mitt Romney when she abruptly stopped mid-sentence and asked her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was pregnant (via Access Hollywood). A visibly shocked Griffin exclaimed, "No! Oh my god!" while putting her hand to her heart. "You can't say that in front of my mother-in-law who's here, who's been dying for me to get pregnant," the former White House Communications Director joked. When she asked Goldberg if she looked pregnant, the "Corinna, Corinna" star said she did but clarified that she just "felt a vibe."
Despite the very awkward moment, there are no hard feelings between the two talk show hosts. In a podcast episode of "The View: Behind the Table" (via Hello!), Griffin shared that Goldberg apologized soon after the flub and stated, "Whoopi thinks out loud sometimes. I chose to take it as a compliment. She's so sweet, she was apologizing to me in the break and giving me the heart sign. That's what makes the show fun, it's completely unpredictable!"
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Rachel Bilson for her comment about men
Rachel Bilson opened up about her dating preferences during an October 2 episode of her podcast "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen." When the subject came up of men who haven't had a lot of partners, Bilson mused, "I don't know. Well, if it's really low, at this day and age, you'd be like, 'A little weird.' Like, if a dude, I don't know, this is gonna sound so judgmental, but if a dude's like in his 40s and he's slept with like four women?" She reiterated that if a man has been in long-term relationships, then few partners would be acceptable and added, "It's not fair for me to say either way."
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Whoopi Goldberg blasted Bilson on "The View" with, "I'm sorry, I think it's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners — any sexual partners. Why is it your business ... If he's happy with you and you're having a good time, why are you b****ing?" After the diss, the "Hart of Dixie" star shared with the outlet that Goldberg's comments rubbed her the wrong way. "I want to say that I've been a fan of Whoopi's for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticized something I said, I of course was concerned," she stated. Bilson then took back her original statement about men with few partners and called it "a flippant comment."