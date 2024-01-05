4 Times Whoopi Goldberg Made Someone Feel Uncomfortable

Whoopi Goldberg has long been known for being outspoken and unfiltered with her words. As a stand-up comedian who made her way into co-hosting "The View," she has never been afraid to speak her mind, even if it rubs people the wrong way. Over the course of her long career, Goldberg has stuck her foot in her mouth many times, such as when she used a Romani slur during a March episode of "The View" while discussing the 2020 presidential election. The "Ghost" actor took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue a public apology. "You know, when you're a certain age, you use words that you know from when you're a kid or you remember saying, and that's what I did today, and I shouldn't have ... and I'm really, really sorry," she stated.

There was also that time Goldberg defended her then-boyfriend Ted Danson for wearing blackface and using a racial slur during a Friar Club roast, angering much of America — and Montel Williams. "We were not trying to be politically correct. We were trying to be funny for ourselves," she shared (via Deseret News). "Perhaps Montel's show is not doing as well as it could be and this was his way of drawing attention," the comedian added. From cringe-worthy moments to saying downright problematic things, here are all the moments Goldberg has made people squirm with her blunt nature.