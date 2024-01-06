How Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Lost So Much Of Her Money
Farrah Abraham was one of the most notorious stars of MTV's "Teen Mom," and she continued to make headlines long after she left the reality show. Abraham capitalized on her television fame and earned an income outside of MTV with her own line of pasta sauce called Mommy & Me and her memoir "My Teenage Dream Ended." However, her most scandalous method of making money was through her sex tapes, which reportedly earned her $1.5 million (though it was later discovered that Abraham only pocketed about $10,000, per HuffPost).
That amount wasn't nearly enough to cover all the plastic surgery Abraham had undergone since 2010. According to In Touch (per E! News), the reality star got a breast augmentation that cost her $5,000, and then spent a whopping $16,000 on a rhinoplasty and chin implant in 2012. "I hate that surgeries cost this much, but it was worth it. There was pain, but it was very worth it," she stated. It seems that although Abraham has ways of making money, she isn't good at saving it, and unwise financial decisions left the "16 and Pregnant" star broke.
Farrah Abraham was bad with money
While starring on "Teen Mom," Farrah Abraham fell into a scam when she attempted to sell her car online. In one episode, a con artist sent Abraham a check for the car and asked her to wire $3,000 to them for shipping costs. After trying to cash the check, the reality star learned that it was fake, causing her to lose out on thousands of dollars. "I have to feed and take responsibility for myself and Sophia, so I was definitely worried," she told Us Weekly at the time. "I think it's melded into me that I can't do it all my own."
Despite what she said, getting scammed didn't seem to teach Abraham a lesson on finances. As reported by Hollyscoop in 2018, the "Celebrity Big Brother" star was spending more than she was raking in. According to sources, Abraham didn't have "nearly enough income to stop the bleeding of all the costs." Despite her dwindling bank account, she shared a pic of herself jetting off to Hong Kong with her daughter Sophia in first-class seats. Perhaps if she had known she was going be sued the following year, she would have sprung for coach instead.
Farrah Abraham lost a lot of money in a lawsuit
Farrah Abraham undoubtedly has hustle, but her business acumen could have used some work. In 2019, she and her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran were slapped with a $101,212.50 lawsuit for not paying the rent for her two failed businesses, Furnished by Farrah and Sophia Laurent Children's Boutique, per Radar. Abraham proved too slippery to serve due to her many travels, and the plaintiff was even stalking her Instagram account in an effort to locate her. They managed to pinpoint her location in a restaurant in Austin, Texas, but had left before she could get served.
A judge finally allowed the papers to be left at Abraham's father's house, and she was later ordered to pay over $600,000 in damages, per The U.S. Sun. The original lease agreement stated that Abraham would rent two units for 60 months starting from April 8, 2016. However, in September 2018, the television star vacated both properties when her businesses went under.
Abraham made some money back after she sued Viacom for $5 million, claiming that she had been fired from MTV after her sex tapes came out. As People reported, the media conglomerate and Abraham reached an undisclosed settlement. "I'm happy Viacom wanted to settle and I'm thrilled with the outcome," she stated.