How Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Lost So Much Of Her Money

Farrah Abraham was one of the most notorious stars of MTV's "Teen Mom," and she continued to make headlines long after she left the reality show. Abraham capitalized on her television fame and earned an income outside of MTV with her own line of pasta sauce called Mommy & Me and her memoir "My Teenage Dream Ended." However, her most scandalous method of making money was through her sex tapes, which reportedly earned her $1.5 million (though it was later discovered that Abraham only pocketed about $10,000, per HuffPost).

That amount wasn't nearly enough to cover all the plastic surgery Abraham had undergone since 2010. According to In Touch (per E! News), the reality star got a breast augmentation that cost her $5,000, and then spent a whopping $16,000 on a rhinoplasty and chin implant in 2012. "I hate that surgeries cost this much, but it was worth it. There was pain, but it was very worth it," she stated. It seems that although Abraham has ways of making money, she isn't good at saving it, and unwise financial decisions left the "16 and Pregnant" star broke.