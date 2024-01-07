Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With His Teenage Daughter Sam

The relationship between Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods has been well documented, as the two often play rounds together. While it may not make as many headlines, Tiger has also formed a close bond with his daughter, Sam Woods. In fact, the eldest of the Woods kids was named after the pro golfer. "My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger," he told the press in 2007 just after Sam was born, per The Seattle Times.

Tiger was playing in the U.S. Open when his now ex-wife Elin Nordegren went into labor. Nordegren told him to focus on finishing the tournament, and Tiger wound up finishing second. "But that night was infinitely more rewarding than any 'W' ever could have been," Tiger said about the birth of Sam. Golf may have made him miss her birth, but years later the game would bring them closer.

At the PNC Championship Pro-Am in December 2023, Tiger played alongside Charlie, and Sam came along to caddy for her dad. "Sam Woods on the bags today," the PGA captioned an Instagram clip that showed the Woods family participating in the event together. Afterwards, Tiger spoke about having his daughter as a caddy. "Sam was fantastic ... it couldn't have been any more special for all of us," he told the press, per Golf Week. But that wasn't the first high-profile event Sam had been part of with her father.