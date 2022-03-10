Tiger Woods' Daughter Has Something To Say About Her Famous Father's Latest Troubles
If there's one thing you can say about Tiger Woods' life and career, it's that neither has been particularly quiet.
The star's name has been pretty synonymous with drama and scandal in the sports world over the past several years, with one of his most notable incidents hitting the headlines back in late 2009 amid rumors he'd cheated on his now former wife, and mother to his children, Elin Nordegren. Tiger admitted to the infidelity, issuing a public apology in February 2010 and saying in part during a press conference, "I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible and selfish behavior I engaged in."
Things have been pretty up and down for the star since then in both his personal and work life, as he took some time away from the green amid the scandal. He then slipped down the world rankings, but made one of the most triumphant returns in sporting history to get back on top form.
But that didn't last too long, as it still wasn't only his golf game making the headlines. In February 2021, the dad of Sam Woods and Charlie Woods had the whole world worried when he got into a serious car accident that reportedly left him unconscious and with injuries to his jaw, ribs, legs, and ankle, according to Daily Mail.
Fortunately, the star survived the incident, but now one of his children is opening up about the terrifying incident that left her dad seriously injured.
Tiger Woods' daughter speaks out
Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam Woods, had something to say about her dad as she gave a speech during his induction to the Golf Hall of Fame on March 9. The teenager spoke eloquently in front of her father's peers, sharing how the year prior he was "stuck in a hospital bed" experiencing one of his "ultimate lows" while calling it one of the "scariest moments" of their lives.
She then spoke directly to her famous father from the podium, telling Tiger — who was sat in the audience alongside his girlfriend, Erica Herman — that the Woods family "didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not" after he first got into the accident. "Now, you're not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet," she continued. "This is why you deserve this, because you're a fighter."
Sam's sweet words for her father came less than four months after Tiger spoke out about his injuries and future in the sport to Golf Digest, revealing if he'd ever play golf professionally again. "I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose," he explained. "I think that's how I'm going to have to play it from now on. It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."