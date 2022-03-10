Tiger Woods' Daughter Has Something To Say About Her Famous Father's Latest Troubles

If there's one thing you can say about Tiger Woods' life and career, it's that neither has been particularly quiet.

The star's name has been pretty synonymous with drama and scandal in the sports world over the past several years, with one of his most notable incidents hitting the headlines back in late 2009 amid rumors he'd cheated on his now former wife, and mother to his children, Elin Nordegren. Tiger admitted to the infidelity, issuing a public apology in February 2010 and saying in part during a press conference, "I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible and selfish behavior I engaged in."

Things have been pretty up and down for the star since then in both his personal and work life, as he took some time away from the green amid the scandal. He then slipped down the world rankings, but made one of the most triumphant returns in sporting history to get back on top form.

But that didn't last too long, as it still wasn't only his golf game making the headlines. In February 2021, the dad of Sam Woods and Charlie Woods had the whole world worried when he got into a serious car accident that reportedly left him unconscious and with injuries to his jaw, ribs, legs, and ankle, according to Daily Mail.

Fortunately, the star survived the incident, but now one of his children is opening up about the terrifying incident that left her dad seriously injured.