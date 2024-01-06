Below Deck Stars Who Sadly Left The Show Due To Health Problems

Working in the yachting world is not an easy feat, as "Below Deck" stars can attest to. Throw in getting filmed 24/7 in tight quarters while trying to make charter guests happy, and major drama can occur. While there have been dramatic firings over the many different franchises, some reality stars have had to quit because of health issues. As a physically demanding industry, yachties have to be on their feet all day, which can sometimes lead to injuries and near-fatal accidents.

"Below Deck" star Ashton Pienaar almost lost his foot after it got caught on a line and pulled him into the water during Season 6. Thankfully, a cameraman jumped into the ocean and freed the deckhand's ankle before it could get severed. Pienaar was fine and able to resume his duties but things could have been much worse. For other "Below Deck" stars, their health scares may not have been so harrowing but they nonetheless were big enough for them to jump ship — some willingly and others not as much.