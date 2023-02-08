Captain Lee Rosbach's Below Deck Voyage Comes To An End Ahead Of Season 11 Amid Health Issues
The name Captain Lee Rosbach is synonymous with "Below Deck." Rosbach has been with the franchise from the very beginning when viewers first got introduced to yachting as a whole and learned what chief stews and deckhands were all about. According to IMDb, Rosbach has been featured on "Below Deck" since the first season aired in 2013, and it's safe to say he's like the Ramona Singer of the franchise.
During Season 10 of the hit reality series, fans witnessed Rosbach experience some ongoing health issues. The ailments ultimately led to the captain having to leave the series, and Captain Sandy Yawn stepped in as a replacement. When Rosbach told crew members he planned to leave the yacht to seek medical help, they were visibly emotional. Once Yawn took over for Rosbach, some drama ensued over how she handled firing stewardess Camille Lamb. The Michigan native called out Yawn on social media, tweeting that he agreed with her decision but "not how she went about it." Yawn then told her side of the story on the "Reality Checked" podcast, defending her decision to fire Lamb the way she did. "He's in the hospital; who's going to call and say, 'Can I fire Camille?' Never in a million years would I do that," she said on the podcast, adding that she did at least give Rosbach a "courtesy call."
However, it appears this is the last time we'll see Rosbach face drama with Yawn.
Captain Lee Rosbach will not return to Below Deck for Season 11
As Rachel Green would say ... IT'S THE END OF AN ERA. According to Us Weekly, Captain Lee Rosbach's time on "Below Deck" has come to an end. The outlet reports that "Below Deck Adventure" Captain Kerry Titheradge is poised to take over Rosbach's spot beginning in Season 11 of the series. The outlet revealed that the show will start filming this week in Grenada, and there's no denying that it will take fans a little time to get used to seeing another captain at the helm since Rosbach has been there from the very start.
TV Deets also confirmed Titheradge as Rosbach's replacement, revealing that Rosbach didn't leave on his own terms. Instead, the reality star found out that Bravo execs weren't asking him to come back for Season 11 of the series as the network is seeking to "freshen up" things after having Rosbach on for so long. The outlet did not reveal whether or not the 73-year-old will continue his career onboard another non-televised yacht. TV Deets also confirmed that Chief Stew, Fraser Olender, will join Titheradge on the voyage.
Before news of the replacement broke, Titheradge shared some words of wisdom that Rosbach gave him for his new stint. "'Be yourself. Be that same guy I was playing golf with,'" the Michigan native said to Titheradge, via Us Weekly. Rosbach also suggested that rather than hiring someone to manage his social media pages, Titheradge should do it himself.