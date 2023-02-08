Captain Lee Rosbach's Below Deck Voyage Comes To An End Ahead Of Season 11 Amid Health Issues

The name Captain Lee Rosbach is synonymous with "Below Deck." Rosbach has been with the franchise from the very beginning when viewers first got introduced to yachting as a whole and learned what chief stews and deckhands were all about. According to IMDb, Rosbach has been featured on "Below Deck" since the first season aired in 2013, and it's safe to say he's like the Ramona Singer of the franchise.

During Season 10 of the hit reality series, fans witnessed Rosbach experience some ongoing health issues. The ailments ultimately led to the captain having to leave the series, and Captain Sandy Yawn stepped in as a replacement. When Rosbach told crew members he planned to leave the yacht to seek medical help, they were visibly emotional. Once Yawn took over for Rosbach, some drama ensued over how she handled firing stewardess Camille Lamb. The Michigan native called out Yawn on social media, tweeting that he agreed with her decision but "not how she went about it." Yawn then told her side of the story on the "Reality Checked" podcast, defending her decision to fire Lamb the way she did. "He's in the hospital; who's going to call and say, 'Can I fire Camille?' Never in a million years would I do that," she said on the podcast, adding that she did at least give Rosbach a "courtesy call."

However, it appears this is the last time we'll see Rosbach face drama with Yawn.