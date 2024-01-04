Whatever Happened To Natalia Grace's Adoptive Parents?

Natalia Grace Barnett's case has left people perplexed and divided for years. Was she a child when her parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, adopted her, or was she secretly an adult? The case has made many people question the truth, but what has happened to Michael and Kristine since then?

In 2010, Kristine and Michael, who already had three children, adopted Natalia, per E! News. When they adopted Natalia, the couple was given a Ukrainian birth certificate that listed her birthday as September 4, 2003, and told that she had spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a type of dwarfism. The Barnetts felt they had the means to provide for Natalia and were excited to extend their family, but things quickly took a turn.

Following a series of alarming incidents, the Barnetts started to suspect that Natalia was significantly older than her birth certificate indicated. They also alleged that Natalia had made threats of violence against them. It came to a point where the Barnetts wanted nothing to do with Natalia, and in 2013, they left her in an apartment complex in Indiana while the rest of the family moved to Canada. Eventually, authorities got involved, and Michael and Kristine were charged with neglect of a dependent. From the beginning, Natalia claimed she was a child when the Barnetts adopted her. It's been years since the case was brought to light, but Michael and Kristine's whereabouts are still at the forefront of many people's minds.