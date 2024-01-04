Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife's Cause Of Death Is So Sad

True Whitaker, the daughter of Forest Whitaker, took to Instagram on December 7, 2023, to announce that her mother and Forest's ex-wife, Keisha Nash, had died. She was 51 years old at the time of her death. In an Instagram Story announcing the devastating news, True wrote: "[G]oodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. the most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart." The cause of death was not revealed at the time, nor was an official statement given by the family.

Forest and Nash married in 1996, and the "Godfather of Harlem" star filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. Together, they shared another daughter, Sonnet Noel Whitaker, who is two years older than her sister. Nash also shared an adult daughter with a previous partner. Speaking to People in 1997 about the reason she fell for Forest, Nash said, "He is very honest and sensitive and romantic. He swept me off my feet — not with material things, more like the way he displayed his emotions." Whitaker has remained silent about his divorce and Nash's passing, but almost a month later, her cause of death has been revealed as alcoholic liver disease.