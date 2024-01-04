Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife's Cause Of Death Is So Sad
True Whitaker, the daughter of Forest Whitaker, took to Instagram on December 7, 2023, to announce that her mother and Forest's ex-wife, Keisha Nash, had died. She was 51 years old at the time of her death. In an Instagram Story announcing the devastating news, True wrote: "[G]oodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. the most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart." The cause of death was not revealed at the time, nor was an official statement given by the family.
Forest and Nash married in 1996, and the "Godfather of Harlem" star filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. Together, they shared another daughter, Sonnet Noel Whitaker, who is two years older than her sister. Nash also shared an adult daughter with a previous partner. Speaking to People in 1997 about the reason she fell for Forest, Nash said, "He is very honest and sensitive and romantic. He swept me off my feet — not with material things, more like the way he displayed his emotions." Whitaker has remained silent about his divorce and Nash's passing, but almost a month later, her cause of death has been revealed as alcoholic liver disease.
Keisha Nash had lived with illness for several years
According to Keisha Nash's death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, the native Bostonian's cause of death was alcoholic liver disease. As revealed by the document, she also had acute renal failure from anorexia and was sick for several years. The date of her death was marked as December 6, 2023, and she was in a Los Angeles hospital at the time of her death.
Nash's daughter, True Whitaker, shared a touching tribute on Instagram. "The funniest, brightest and most beautiful in the entire universe. I love you mom and nothing will ever change that. I already feel you in my heart, your power, your glow, your fierceness," the 25-year-old wrote. True continued, "It's going to be hard to navigate this world without you physically, although you're now my most powerful angel, I know you'll guide me through this life. I miss everything about you, I miss the laughter." She shared a carousel of pictures of her mom throughout the years, including those of Nash during her modeling days. "Thank you for being you. Thank you for Everything. My butterfly, my lady bug, my mom. I love you," True concluded.