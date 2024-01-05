Willie Nelson's Step Back From Smoking Marijuana Explained

Willie Nelson is among the pantheon of all-time famous marijuana smokers. The country crooner had credited weed with having a positive effect on his life. "I found out that pot is the best thing for me because I needed something to slow me down a little bit," he told The New York Times in September 2014. Smoking helped keep the "Whiskey River" artist from drinking to excess. "[T]here's no telling how many people I would have killed by now," Nelson said about trading in smoking for drinking.

The singer continued smoking after that interview, but health issues started to arise. In 2017, Nelson canceled a show in Salt Lake City and was hospitalized for respiratory issues. At the time, Nelson wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the issues were due to the "altitude." A couple of years later, in August 2019, Nelson put his tour on hold due to "a breathing problem," as he wrote on X. Even though the tour resumed in September of that year, it was clear that Nelson was bothered by breathing issues.

Later that year, the "Roll Me Up" singer gave some clarification regarding his health status. "I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful," he told KSAT in November 2019. "I don't smoke anymore — take better care of myself," Nelson added. This statement caused many to believe that Nelson had given up marijuana altogether, but that was not the case.