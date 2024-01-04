Prince Andrew's History With Jeffrey Epstein, Explained
This article includes mentions of sexual assault.
Prince Andrew's history with Jeffrey Epstein is full of twists and turns, secrets and scandals.
The pair's controversial relationship reportedly started in 1999, after British former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell introduced them, per i News. Following their initial meeting, the two were spotted together on numerous occasions, with Epstein being invited to various royal events. According to the Daily Mail, the disgraced financier attended the Dance of the Decades ball at Windsor Castle. In addition to spending time together at royal gatherings, Prince Andrew and Epstein also took trips to the latter's private island, per The Guardian. However, in the late 2000s, the sinister side of their decade-long relationship was thrust into the spotlight after Epstein was convicted of soliciting sex with minors, per BBC.
"I remember when Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein first became friends," a source close to the two high-profile figures told Vanity Fair in 2011. "It was Jeffrey who taught Andrew how to relax." The inside source went on to say that after Epstein was convicted of his sex crimes, they encouraged Prince Andrew to cut contact but to no avail. "I phoned Andrew and told him, 'You cannot have a relationship with Jeffrey. You can't do these things,'" the insider continued. "And he said, 'Stop giving me a hard time.'" With Prince Andrew's name included in newly released court documents related to Epstein's sex scandals, we took a deeper look at the pair's relationship.
Prince Andrew arranged for Jeffrey Epstein to pay for his ex-wife's debts
Amid Jeffrey Epstein's first batch of sex-related controversies in the late 2000s and early 2010s, it was revealed that the late financier had money ties to Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York. According to a 2011 report from The Telegraph, the disgraced businessman helped pay Ferguson's £78,000 debt to her former personal assistant, Johnny O'Sullivan, by giving him £15,000. A source revealed to the news outlet that the deal was made during the Duke of York's controversial New York City visit with Epstein in 2010, who had just been released from jail over soliciting sex from minors. "It was one of the things that was discussed [in New York]. This was the Duke trying to sort this out, it was him sorting the offer," the insider revealed.
A spokesperson for Ferguson reiterated to the publication that Epstein and O'Sullivan handled the transaction with independent arrangement between them. A day after the news broke, Ferguson confirmed the reports during an interview with the Evening Standard. She also expressed regret over involving Epstein in her financial struggles. "I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me," she told the news outlet (via the Chicago Tribune). "I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf."
Prince Andrew stayed friends with Jeffrey Epstein, despite claiming he cut him off
In December 2010, the world began questioning Prince Andrew's relationship with financier Jeffrey Epstein. Following the billionaire's 18-month stay in jail for his sex crimes, the pair were photographed walking in New York City's Central Park. The snapshot sparked immense backlash from the public, with many calling for Prince Andrew to step away from his position as the U.K.'s special trade emissary, per The Independent. In his infamous 2019 BBC interview, the Duke of York claimed that he ended his friendship with Epstein during the aforementioned meeting. "I took the decision that I had to show leadership, and I had to go and see him, and I had to tell him, 'That's it,'" he said on BBC's "Newsnight." "And to this day, I never had contact with him."
However, despite claiming he cut all ties with Epstein, the U.S. Virgin Islands' 2023 lawsuit against JP Morgan seemingly exposed holes in Prince Andrew's interview. According to The Mirror, the late billionaire sent various emails claiming Prince Andrew was working with him on a potential investment in 2011. "It appears that either Epstein was highly overselling his relationship with Prince Andrew or that the Duke may not have been entirely truthful about when his friendship ended," U.S. attorney Spencer Kuvin told the news outlet. One of Epstein's victims echoed similar sentiments to the news outlet, stating, "The emails raise serious questions ... Why would Jeffrey be lauding him as an investor if he was no longer in contact?"
Prince Andrew is tormented over latest Jeffrey Epstein development
On January 3, 2024, secret documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's egregious sex crimes were unsealed. The move stemmed from U.S. judge Loretta Preska's December 2023 ruling calling for the papers featuring over 150 names, including Prince Andrew, to be made public, per The Independent. In one of the shocking documents, Johanna Sjoberg accused the Duke of York of touching her breast while posing for a picture in 2001. "They told us to go get on the couch, and so Andrew and Virginia [Giuffre] sat on the couch," she said in her deposition, per People. Johanna also said that the photo featured a puppet resembling Prince Andrew. "They put the puppet on her lap. And so then I sat on Andrew's lap, and I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet's hands and put it on Virginia's breasts, and so Andrew put his on mine."
Another victim claimed that she was forced to take part in sexual conduct with Prince Andrew three times at different geographical locations. Lastly, Virginia Giuffre, who filed the lawsuit containing the aforementioned documents, also claimed that she was forced to have sexual intercourse with the British royal. Days before his name was released, a source close to Prince Andrew revealed to the Daily Mail that he was tormented over the documents being made public. "He is beside himself with this latest development," they told the news outlet. "He is at a loss, totally tormented."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).