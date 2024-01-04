Prince Andrew's History With Jeffrey Epstein, Explained

This article includes mentions of sexual assault.

Prince Andrew's history with Jeffrey Epstein is full of twists and turns, secrets and scandals.

The pair's controversial relationship reportedly started in 1999, after British former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell introduced them, per i News. Following their initial meeting, the two were spotted together on numerous occasions, with Epstein being invited to various royal events. According to the Daily Mail, the disgraced financier attended the Dance of the Decades ball at Windsor Castle. In addition to spending time together at royal gatherings, Prince Andrew and Epstein also took trips to the latter's private island, per The Guardian. However, in the late 2000s, the sinister side of their decade-long relationship was thrust into the spotlight after Epstein was convicted of soliciting sex with minors, per BBC.

"I remember when Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein first became friends," a source close to the two high-profile figures told Vanity Fair in 2011. "It was Jeffrey who taught Andrew how to relax." The inside source went on to say that after Epstein was convicted of his sex crimes, they encouraged Prince Andrew to cut contact but to no avail. "I phoned Andrew and told him, 'You cannot have a relationship with Jeffrey. You can't do these things,'" the insider continued. "And he said, 'Stop giving me a hard time.'" With Prince Andrew's name included in newly released court documents related to Epstein's sex scandals, we took a deeper look at the pair's relationship.