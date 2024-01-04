Jimmy Kimmel Shuts Down Aaron Rodgers' Wild Epstein List Claim
Following Aaron Rodgers' claim about Jimmy Kimmel's link to Jeffery Epstein, the talk show host is putting all rumors to rest. In December 2023, New York Judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of documents believed to contain names of some of Epstein's clients and associates. Upon the release of the documents in the first week of the new year, several famous figures including former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton were found mentioned in connection with Epstein. The documents don't contain an actual client list, and Clinton and Trump were not accused of any wrongdoings or illegal activities in relation to the Epstein documents, as reported by USA Today.
Prince Andrew of the British Royal Family was also mentioned in regards to an accusation of groping Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims. The new revelation comes only a few years after Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sexual relations with Prince Andrew three different times, per E! News. At the time, Giuffre was only 17. While Prince Andrew denied the allegations back in 2019, the newest revelation rouses more questions about his innocence. "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," he said in a tell-all interview (via BBC Newsnight).
But while Trump, Clinton, and Prince Andrew are confirmed to be referenced, rumors spread before the unsealing that a few other A-listers might have been associated with the disgraced financier. Among them: talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, or so Aaron Rodgers claimed.
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers
In a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," NFL star Aaron Rodgers touched on the alleged Jeffrey Epstein "list" which would include the names of many high-profile people who were either former clients or associates of the disgraced financier. "It's supposed to be coming out soon. There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, that are really hoping that doesn't come out. I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle," Rodgers said (per Vanity Fair).
Unsurprisingly, Kimmel did not take Rodgers' accusation lightly, and soon addressed the former Green Bay Packers quarterback. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kimmel refuted Rodgers' claim, noting that he was in no way linked to Epstein. "For the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality," Kimmel's tweet read in part. Going further, the talk show host described Rodgers' comment as reckless, stating that it put his family in danger. "Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court," Kimmel concluded.
But while Rodgers' unverified claim about Kimmel seemingly came out of nowhere, it appears to be the NFL star's attempt at revenge for past offenses.
Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers have a long history
While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" in February 2023, Aaron Rodgers implied that the reports of a Chinese Spy Balloon floating across the United States were part of a ploy to distract the public from more important issues, including a Jeffrey Epstein client list.
"Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?" the Super Bowl champion asked, before explaining that names of some high-profile people believed to have been involved in Epstein's child trafficking ring would be on it (via "The Pat McAfee Show" on X). He added, "[Ghislaine] Maxwell was the only person ever convicted of the trafficking, and nobody who was involved in the trafficking ever went to jail, so ... nothing to see here."
Responding to his conspiracy theory during a monologue on his show (via Mythinformed on X), Kimmel described Rodgers as a "tin foil hatter" while wittily implying that Rodgers was suffering from the effects of the few concussions he has suffered through the years. This, however, was not Kimmel's first time shading the NFL star.
After deliberately misleading the public into believing he was vaccinated against COVID-19 back in 2021, Rodgers was eventually diagnosed with the virus. Unsurprisingly, many people, including Jimmy Kimmel, criticized the athlete over his antics. "Honestly, the only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you're in close contact with other people is letting them think you're vaccinated when you're not. Aaron is a Karen, that's the fact of the matter," Kimmel slammed during a monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (via the show's official YouTube channel).