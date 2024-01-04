Jimmy Kimmel Shuts Down Aaron Rodgers' Wild Epstein List Claim

Following Aaron Rodgers' claim about Jimmy Kimmel's link to Jeffery Epstein, the talk show host is putting all rumors to rest. In December 2023, New York Judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of documents believed to contain names of some of Epstein's clients and associates. Upon the release of the documents in the first week of the new year, several famous figures including former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton were found mentioned in connection with Epstein. The documents don't contain an actual client list, and Clinton and Trump were not accused of any wrongdoings or illegal activities in relation to the Epstein documents, as reported by USA Today.

Prince Andrew of the British Royal Family was also mentioned in regards to an accusation of groping Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims. The new revelation comes only a few years after Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sexual relations with Prince Andrew three different times, per E! News. At the time, Giuffre was only 17. While Prince Andrew denied the allegations back in 2019, the newest revelation rouses more questions about his innocence. "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," he said in a tell-all interview (via BBC Newsnight).

But while Trump, Clinton, and Prince Andrew are confirmed to be referenced, rumors spread before the unsealing that a few other A-listers might have been associated with the disgraced financier. Among them: talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, or so Aaron Rodgers claimed.