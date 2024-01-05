Snoop Dogg's Wife Shante Broadus Has A History Of Legal Trouble

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to brushes with the law, and neither is his wife, Shante Broadus, who also has a storied past. Shante's relationship with Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is as long as his rap sheet. They first met when they were teenagers, and she's been by his side ever since, guiding his career through thick and thin. "I was there with him when he started all this," Shante told W Magazine. "Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers."

Shante and Snoop's tumultuous marriage is the stuff of legends. It's a love story for the ages, lasting well over two decades, and shows no sign of slowing down. They've weathered the tests of fame, fortune, cheating scandals, and public bust-ups. They've also faced their fair share of criminal scrapes together.

Snoop Dogg has been arrested at least eight times, stemming back to a drug bust when he was 19. The Age posted a rundown of the rapper's rap sheet. In addition to the teen coke conviction, he's been arrested for murder and attempted murder, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, two marijuana possession and firearms charges, and suspected drug use. Snoop was also implicated in a civil rape suit which was later dropped. Shante's criminal past isn't as convoluted and checkered, but she's had her moments.