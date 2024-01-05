Snoop Dogg's Wife Shante Broadus Has A History Of Legal Trouble
Snoop Dogg is no stranger to brushes with the law, and neither is his wife, Shante Broadus, who also has a storied past. Shante's relationship with Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is as long as his rap sheet. They first met when they were teenagers, and she's been by his side ever since, guiding his career through thick and thin. "I was there with him when he started all this," Shante told W Magazine. "Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers."
Shante and Snoop's tumultuous marriage is the stuff of legends. It's a love story for the ages, lasting well over two decades, and shows no sign of slowing down. They've weathered the tests of fame, fortune, cheating scandals, and public bust-ups. They've also faced their fair share of criminal scrapes together.
Snoop Dogg has been arrested at least eight times, stemming back to a drug bust when he was 19. The Age posted a rundown of the rapper's rap sheet. In addition to the teen coke conviction, he's been arrested for murder and attempted murder, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, two marijuana possession and firearms charges, and suspected drug use. Snoop was also implicated in a civil rape suit which was later dropped. Shante's criminal past isn't as convoluted and checkered, but she's had her moments.
Wrong side of the law
Shante Broadus is used to being on the bail-out end of the criminal justice system, regularly coming to the aid of her husband Snoop Dogg during his many criminal brushes. Still, Shante landed her own mug shot in 2008 after she was busted on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis. The St. Louis American reported that Shante was pulled over and booked on a DUI. The charges were dropped after the Orange County District Attorney found there was insufficient evidence.
Snoop wasn't so lucky regarding his brushes with the law. He landed in the slammer in 1990 following a conviction for cocaine possession and possession with the intent to sell. However, he made the most of his time behind bars. Snoop told Rolling Stone in 2006 that he launched his Grammy-winning career after being encouraged by Crips jail mates to become a rapper. Shortly after his release, Snoop's pal Warren G introduced him to Dr. Dre; the rest is history.
Snoop may have made it, but it wasn't the end of his legal headaches — far from it. Luckily for him, Shante stuck by his side despite some decidedly trying times. In 2013, Snoop admitted to Rolling Stone that he'd worked as a pimp. "A lot of athletes bought p**** from me," he boasted. "My wife had to take a backseat to this s***. And I love her to this day because she coulda shook out on a n****, but she stayed in my corner."
Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus have had a bumpy road
Snoop Dogg has put his wife, Shante Broadus, through the wringer during their 25 years of marriage. They wed in 1997, and in 2004, he filed for divorce. However, they were back together in no time. "I thought I was the man, and I was willing to give up what I had at home for that," Snoop told The Associated Press (via People) in 2007, "until I realized that what I had at home was irreplaceable. So I gave that up to go back home."
In 2018, Snoop admitted to the AP that coaching Little League helped him become a better family man. "Once football became a part of my life, my manhood became different, as far as being a father, a husband, just a better man in general," he said.
But there was still trouble ahead. In 2018, Instagram model Celina Powell claimed he'd cheated with her. The Shade Room posted what she alleged to be screengrabs of sexts between the two. She followed up by tagging Shante in shady Instagram posts. Shante seemed to acknowledge the cheating on her own Instagram, posting the quote, "U ever watch somebody u love turn into somebody u don't know," along with crying emojis.
Still, everything was back on track by 2022, when Snoop and Shante jetted off to Bora Bora to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. "We Go Together? Real Bad! After All These Years, We Still Look At Each Other The Same," she captioned a series of photos.