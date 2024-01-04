Glynis Johns, Mary Poppins Actor, Dead At 100

"Mary Poppins" actor Glynis Johns has died at the age of 100, per Variety. The actor died in an assisted living home in Los Angeles on January 4, 2023; her cause of death is yet to be revealed. Her manager, Mitch Clems, confirmed the news, sharing, "Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives ... Her light shined very brightly for 100 years. She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely. Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood."

Besides her role as Winifred Banks in "Mary Poppins," Johns was also widely known for her role as Desiree Armfeldt in the Broadway show "A Little Night Music," per Variety. Johns even won a Tony for the role, in which she famously sang the Stephen Sondheim tune "Send in the Clowns." Her career spanned decades across all mediums of entertainment, and she will forever be remembered for her incredible talent.

More to come...