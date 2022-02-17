Dick Van Dyke Proves He Still Has The Moves At Nearly 100 Years Old

If you haven't seen the original "Mary Poppins" or "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," you might not know a lot about Dick Van Dyke. If there's one thing you should know, though, it's that Van Dyke is a huge music and dance lover. Most of his movies showcase his massive skills via music and dance numbers, as was popular in the 1950s and '60s. For Van Dyke, it became a way of life, essentially an extension of who he is, even in his old age. "It's my favorite thing to do," the actor told Parade of his barbershop quartet, Vantasix, in 2013. "It's kind of my retirement amusement. I don't play golf. I have more fun singing and dancing."

Van Dyke's second wife, Arlene Van Dyke, née Silver, is also a big fan of both music and dance. Arlene, who is 50 to Dick's 96, is a makeup artist who met her famous husband when she was working at the 13th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards in 2007. Dick was there to present acting legend, Julie Andrews, with a lifetime achievement award. "I married somebody half my age and everybody thought I was crazy, but she is just an absolute angel," he told HuffPost in 2012. "She sings and dances so there's a lot of that going around the house." Now, 10 years, later, they're still singing and dancing together.