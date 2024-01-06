The Rocky Beginning To HGTV's My Lottery Dream Home Explained

When TV executive Michael Krupat was approached with the idea for "My Lottery Dream Home" — a show about lottery winners buying dream homes with their seven-figure scratch-off winnings — he hit a roadblock in the casting department. "It just started out so slow," host David Bromstad told The Wrap. "It took a year for each of the first two episodes just to cast. So, it was a lot of being on hold ... 'Oooh, we have one! Ooops, sorry, we don't.'"

Krupat told Mediaweek, "We reached out to close to one thousand lottery winners and we got 10 to appear on our first season." He also noted that he had success with sending handwritten letters to get potential guests' attention. Once other lottery winners saw the show, it became easier to cast people. In fact, some winners now approach the show themselves — after getting advice from their money managers, that is.

"A lot of winners get financial advisers and think it through before they call me," Bromstad told The New York Post. "They know I'm going to give them great deals and show them exactly what they want to see." Bromstad also told the outlet he serves as a pseudo "counselor" for some of the house buyers, given his experience with house-flipping and interior design. All in all, the show is a "win" for all involved.