HGTV's Flip Or Flop Was Filled With Behind-The-Scenes Scandals

For the most part, HGTV's "Flip or Flop" showed us that even the most distressed of properties can become beautiful, inviting spaces when sprinkled with a little love. But while the show was all about beautifying homes, beneath the surface of all those jaw-dropping transformations hid some off-camera incidents that were anything but pretty.

"Flip or Flop" had a remarkable 10-year run, with former spouses and co-hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall applauded for their impressive ability to recognize the hidden potential within run-down houses, transforming them into stunning homes before selling them for a profit. The funny thing is, the show probably would have never happened if El Moussa hadn't hit send on a message he penned out of the blue all those years ago. "'Flip or Flop' started as a crazy idea and I sent a random e-mail to a production company with a dream of flipping houses on tv before I ever flipped a house," he wrote in an Instagram post. "We were just two kids who wanted to learn how to flip houses and take you on that journey with us — and here we are over a decade later!"

While the show ended with a bang, it was not without its flaws. For one, El Moussa and Hall found themselves in hot water with the law more than once. For another, their split was one of the key reasons why the hit series had to end.