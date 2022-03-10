Tarek El Moussa And Christina Haack Have Sad Announcement About Flip Or Flop

Since the pilot of HGTV's highly successful home renovation series "Flip or Flop" in 2013, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have inspired real estate and design lovers everywhere. In a statement to TV Line, HGTV said "more than 90 million viewers" throughout its 10 seasons have tuned in to watch El Moussa and Haack's adventures.

Of course, throughout their time on TV, there were some bumps in the road. The pair had a rough ending to their nearly decade-long marriage that spanned from 2009 to 2018, and even though they mutually decided to continue the show post-split, it wasn't without drama. Case in point: In July 2021, Haack and El Moussa had an explosive on-set spat. But they managed to get past it, and have continued to gracefully co-parent their two children, Taylor and Brayden.

With everything going so well, it's safe to say the announcement "Flip or Flop" will not be back for a Season 11 came as a surprise for many. But it seems there are good reasons behind the show's end, and some of them might a few fans pretty happy.