Tarek El Moussa And Christina Haack Have Sad Announcement About Flip Or Flop
Since the pilot of HGTV's highly successful home renovation series "Flip or Flop" in 2013, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have inspired real estate and design lovers everywhere. In a statement to TV Line, HGTV said "more than 90 million viewers" throughout its 10 seasons have tuned in to watch El Moussa and Haack's adventures.
Of course, throughout their time on TV, there were some bumps in the road. The pair had a rough ending to their nearly decade-long marriage that spanned from 2009 to 2018, and even though they mutually decided to continue the show post-split, it wasn't without drama. Case in point: In July 2021, Haack and El Moussa had an explosive on-set spat. But they managed to get past it, and have continued to gracefully co-parent their two children, Taylor and Brayden.
With everything going so well, it's safe to say the announcement "Flip or Flop" will not be back for a Season 11 came as a surprise for many. But it seems there are good reasons behind the show's end, and some of them might a few fans pretty happy.
El Moussa and Haack are ready for the next chapter
"Flip or Flop" stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack took to their respective Instagram accounts on March 10 to announce their iconic show is coming to an end. Haack told her 1.7 million followers she initially thought it would be "crazy" if the series "actually made it to network tv," and thanked viewers for their support. With two episodes left of Season 10 to go, El Moussa expressed gratefulness to the fans who went "through it all" with them. Giving fans a glimpse at what the future holds, he added that he's "not going anywhere." Haack echoed the sentiment, teasing she "can't wait to share" what she has been cooking up behind the scenes.
So, what's next? According to E! News, the exes will still be familiar faces on HGTV, as they both have separate series on the network. "Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa" is set to air in early 2023 and new episodes of "Christina on the Coast" are already on the way. Haack also further opened up to People, alluding that personal reasons factoring into the decision, saying the show "wasn't always easy" amid a divorce. Now, she wants to "let go of the stress" and "enjoy life and all it has to offer."
In terms of riding the wave of life, El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae Young are trying to have a baby, and Haack is planning a wedding with her fiancé, Joshua Hall.