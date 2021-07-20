Did Tarek El Moussa And Christina Haack Have An Explosive On-Set Fight?

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa allegedly went on an explosive verbal tirade against his ex-wife Christina Haack on the set of their home renovation series "Flip or Flop," sources close to the show revealed to TMZ. While the exes divorced three years ago, the two seemed to have a pretty good relationship these days, especially since they share two children and continued to co-host their hit show. Yet, that may not be the case anymore after sources say Tarek recently went off on the "Christina on the Coast" star, calling her "crazy" and even comparing her to his new fiancée, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young.

The insider claimed that the star told Christina that Heather was "richer and hotter" than her. They added that he allegedly called Christina a "washed up loser" and boasted that he was the one who "made" her, and that he enjoyed watching her fail. Tarek allegedly continued, "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning," and then ended it by telling her, "The world knows you're crazy!"

Tarek was reportedly set off by how Christina communicated to him that she and the crew were ready to start filming their show. Sources say that production has since stopped shooting them together and that they're doing their scenes separately. While many have pointed out that this wouldn't be the first time that Tarek flipped (so to speak), some are speculating that there is another reason for his alleged verbal attack.