What Does Christina Haack Say Helped To Reset Her Brain?

Christina Haack and new beau Joshua Hall seem to be getting along famously. Following her split from Ant Anstead, Christina has kept many aspects of her personal life on the down-low and we can't blame her for that. During the beginning of this year, she kept her Instagram profile low-key, sharing some photos of her kiddos — Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson — in addition to promoting her HGTV show "Christina on the Coast," which we love to binge, by the way.

Christina and Ant Anstead finalized their divorce in September 2020. "I never thought I would have one divorce, let alone two, I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

Ant has moved on in his love life post-split and has been spotted a few times cozying up to Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger. In turn, her first husband Tarek El Moussa has moved on with "Selling Sunset" realtor Heather Rae Young. Christina tried her best to keep her new romance out of the spotlight, but in early July, the press spotted her with Joshua Hall, who is also in the real estate world. We don't know many details about Hall, but Christina just spilled some major tea on the new man in her life. Keep scrolling to see what she has to say!