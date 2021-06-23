Inside Christina Haack And Ant Anstead's Divorce Settlement

Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead have reached a settlement in their divorce proceedings and can now officially close that chapter of their lives. News of their split came after two years of marriage and a baby Hudson London later. In a September 2020 post, The "Christina on the Coast" star shared with her 1.6m followers her thoughts on the split. "I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two, I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls," she candidly admitted. "Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

Ant — who is also a father to daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie,14, from his first marriage — sat down with People in a June interview to share that this divorce has changed his perspective on what's important in life. "When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything [at our family home]," the 42-year-old host said. "I've realized how little I need, and what's important. I don't need anything but Hudson and my health. All of a sudden, I just had this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Nine months after filing, the couple has now come to an amicable agreement and are officially able to go their separate ways — here's what you need to know about the settlement.