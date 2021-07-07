Who Is Christina Haack Dating Now?

Christina Haack is most well known for turning unlivable houses into stunning masterpieces on "Flip or Flop." The show proved to be so successful that she even got her own spinoff, "Christina on the Coast." While we love to get styling advice and home decor tips from reality star, her personal life has also become pretty intriguing. During the first few seasons of "Flip or Flop," she was married to Tarek El Moussa, and the pair share two beautiful children — Taylor and Brayden.

The couple split in December 2016 in a very public divorce. Soon after, Christina found love again, this time with Ant Anstead. Christina and Ant walked down the aisle in December 2018, and they share one son, Hudson. In September 2020, they surprised fans by announcing they were calling it quits after less than two years of marriage. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post (via E! News). "We are grateful for each other, and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope," Ant wrote on Instagram after the divorce was final. "I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness." Keep scrolling to find out if Christina's found that happiness again.