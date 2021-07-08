Christina Haack Can't Stop Raving About Her New Relationship
It looks like Christina Haack is ready to move forward from her relationship with Ant Anstead following their breakup in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. At the time, the reality star shared a statement to Instagram announcing the split (via People): "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority." She added, "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." The divorce was finalized nine months later, including joint custody of their son Hudson.
But following two divorces (her first from her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa), Christina has not given up on love, as sources told People she is dating someone new. The man in question is Joshua Hall, whom Page Six reports is a former cop-turned-realtor from Austin, Texas. The news comes soon after Ant confirmed his relationship with Renée Zellweger after they were spotted packing on the PDA on the Fourth of July weekend, as per Us Weekly.
Scroll ahead to read about how Christina took her relationship with her new beau to the next level!
Christina Haack's connection with Joshua Hall was 'immediate'
Christina Haack showed off her new romance with boyfriend Joshua Hall via social media after the two headed to Mexico to celebrate her 38th birthday. The couple was first spotted holding hands while arriving at LAX Airport in Los Angeles ahead of their flight. Then, Christina made things Instagram official by sharing images of them enjoying a romantic dinner. "The most whimsical/romantic dinner," she wrote alongside the photo on her Instagram story, per the Daily Mail. The second of the two pics she posted can be seen above.
A source told People on July 6 that Christina and Joshua "recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection." The insider added, "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise." It seems like their connection was too strong to pass up, since the HGTV star had previously told Entertainment Tonight in June that she wasn't ready to date again following her divorce from Ant Anstead.
"There's so much going on with work and the kids, so focusing on the kids and work and just having fun," she said at the time. "My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously. And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time and just really focus on the family." Well, things have changed!