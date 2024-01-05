Unexpected Celebs Named In The Bombshell Epstein Documents

The public has long wanted to see a list of Jeffrey Epstein's confirmed connections. With speculation rampant as to who may be counted among the disgraced businessman's clientele, many anticipated some of the biggest names in the world to be implicated. Though a literal list of clients has not materialized for public consumption, a collection of legal documents related to Epstein have now been unsealed, and there are a few surprising names mentioned in their pages.

For years, Epstein was known as a well-respected businessman, until a long history of misdeeds caught up to him. In 2019, he was arrested on charges of sex trafficking for allegedly having sex with young girls, some as young as 14, per Time Magazine. While the plan may have been to send Epstein to prison for years, he died in jail just months after the charges were brought forth in what was officially declared a suicide, per ABC News. Despite his death, the case has remained in the spotlight, with Epstein's business partner (and alleged girlfriend) Ghislaine Maxwell eventually found guilty of assisting with the trafficking of young girls, per CNN.

Now, Epstein's case is once again at the center of international attention thanks to a lawsuit brought forward by victim Virginia Giuffre. Recently released documents tied to the suit contained mention of some of Epstein's connections, including business associates, accusers, friends, and others, per CBS News. It's important to note that names appearing in these documents does not indicate any connection with Epstein's sex trafficking or imply guilt of any other crimes. Nevertheless, the variety of people who had ties with Epstein will likely come as a shock to many.