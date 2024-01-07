Here's What Sydney Sweeney Looks Like Without Makeup
Sydney Sweeney easily transformed into her glamorous "Euphoria" character, Cassie Howard, but she's gone without makeup on several occasions. If you aren't familiar with "Euphoria," you should know that Cassie worked hard to curate a popular reputation by sporting soft makeup and revealing outfits — which helped shape the "Euphoria" cast's exaggerated aesthetic. And while Sweeney is usually all glammed out during her red carpet appearances and magazine shoots, which she usually reposts to her Instagram account, she's also been known to gravitate toward a much simpler brand of beauty as well.
After all, Sweeney couldn't be bothered with much makeup before joining "Euphoria." "I barely could figure out how to do my own eyeliner or find the right color foundation." Sweeney shared with People in 2022. During a previous interview with Into The Gloss, Sweeney admitted to being terrible at applying makeup as a teenager and not wearing much of it for that reason. "I didn't wear makeup until I came to LA," said Sweeney. "When I look back at pictures from when I was in high school, my face looks orange, and I have way too much powder on." And while Sweeney has undoubtedly absorbed a ton of expert beauty tips over her career, there are times when she embraces her beauty in its most natural form.
Sydney Sweeney's no-makeup look is perfect
Sydney Sweeney revealed her makeup-free face to Vogue's audience in 2021, and she doesn't need any help to look the picture of beauty. Though she can probably thank the universe for making her a natural beauty, she also indulges in self-care. In the clip, in which Sweeney detailed her extensive makeup routine, she stressed the importance of applying her moisturizer to keep her skin hydrated and healthy. Then, she applied her sunscreen and lip balm before moving on to the rest of her routine. "So, after I let my skincare set for a little bit, I move on to my makeup," said Sweeney. "I start with this Tarte poreless primer. It's a mattifying primer," added Sweeney. Then came her foundation, concealer, and blush.
Although Sweeney's makeup-free look for Vogue is super enviable, this isn't the only time Sweeney has shied away from a fully made-up face. Sweeney posed with little to no makeup for her July 2023 Harper's Bazaar cover shoot. She also posed with minimal coverage during a black-and-white shoot for her feature with the magazine. Furthermore, Sweeney also posted an Instagram selfie featuring her gorgeous natural face as she posed in a bathroom robe and headband. That same month, Sweeney posted a photo of her glowing smile as she drove a boat on a lake.
Sydney Sweeney is quite fond of her makeup artist
As Sydney Sweeney revealed to Into The Gloss, she acquired much of her beauty knowledge from a vital member of her beauty squad. "I have learned everything I know from my makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez," revealed Sweeney to Marie Claire, crediting Hernandez with stressing the importance of wearing sunscreen as well as making her aware of the brilliance of Armani beauty products. Sweeney also praised Hernandez while speaking with Into The Gloss. "She is just my saint," added Sweeney. "When someone knows your skin and your face, and how you want to look, it makes you feel so much better."
During an interview with Allure, Hernandez revealed that she crossed paths with Sweeney after taking a random job a few years ago. "It was basically headshots," Hernandez said of the job. "They just needed photos because she was going to have press coming out." Hernandez also described her approach to working with up-and-coming talent like Sweeney, revealing that she keeps a mirror happy so that the star can give instructions or feedback at any point throughout the process. "I take direction really well. Ultimately, it's about doing what makes [the client] feel most comfortable," she explained.