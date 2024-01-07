Here's What Sydney Sweeney Looks Like Without Makeup

Sydney Sweeney revealed her makeup-free face to Vogue's audience in 2021, and she doesn't need any help to look the picture of beauty. Though she can probably thank the universe for making her a natural beauty, she also indulges in self-care. In the clip, in which Sweeney detailed her extensive makeup routine, she stressed the importance of applying her moisturizer to keep her skin hydrated and healthy. Then, she applied her sunscreen and lip balm before moving on to the rest of her routine. "So, after I let my skincare set for a little bit, I move on to my makeup," said Sweeney. "I start with this Tarte poreless primer. It's a mattifying primer," added Sweeney. Then came her foundation, concealer, and blush.

Although Sweeney's makeup-free look for Vogue is super enviable, this isn't the only time Sweeney has shied away from a fully made-up face. Sweeney posed with little to no makeup for her July 2023 Harper's Bazaar cover shoot. She also posed with minimal coverage during a black-and-white shoot for her feature with the magazine. Furthermore, Sweeney also posted an Instagram selfie featuring her gorgeous natural face as she posed in a bathroom robe and headband. That same month, Sweeney posted a photo of her glowing smile as she drove a boat on a lake.