Where Peter Facinelli And Jennie Garth Stand Years After Their Divorce
Peter Facinelli and Jennie Garth seemed to have a picture-perfect relationship. Then, in 2012, they announced that their 11-year marriage was over. "While we have decided to end our marriage, we both share the same deep love and devotion to our children. We remain dedicated to raising our beautiful daughters together. We ask for privacy and respect during this time," the former couple stated, per ABC News.
The decision was especially hard on Garth, who told People, "I was very resistant. I didn't want it to happen. It took me some time to come to peace with it." She revealed that it was Facinelli's busy work schedule filming the "Twilight" movies in Canada while starring on "Nurse Jackie" as well that put a strain on their marriage. Garth added that Facinelli would do his best to commute back and forth, but it ultimately didn't work out. The two agreed on sharing joint custody of their three daughters, Luca, Lola, and Fiona Eve, and have learned to co-parent peacefully, sharing milestone moments as a family.
Peter Facinelli and Jennie Garth celebrate happy occasions together
On May 23, 2023, Peter Facinelli and Jennie Garth came together for their eldest daughter's graduation from The New School in New York City. "So happy for my @lucabellabella as she completes a huge chapter in her life. So much hard work paid off for this moment. I can't wait to see what's next for you my sweet," Garth posted on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Luca is standing in between Garth and Facinelle wearing a bright red robe. "Thank you Mommie so grateful you were there (and are always there for me)," she responded.
That wasn't the first time the exes were friendly toward each other. It seems Facinelli and Garth were able to maintain a close relationship post-split, and four years after their divorce, they even partied together on Halloween. In a now-deleted Instagram pic, Garth stood beside her husband Dave Abrams while inside Facinelli's house, Us Weekly reported. "[I'm] not sure what we are... maybe a construction site?! fun halloween with my gorgeous husband at my ex-husband's house," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star captioned while wearing caution tape. While the divorce was undoubtedly a difficult process for both Facinelli and Garth, the two have since moved on with other partners and they both share one rule when it comes to raising their kids as divorced parents.
Peter Facinelli and Jennie Garth maintain a unified front for their children
There will be no squabbling between Peter Facinelli and Jennie Garth, especially when their kids are near. The "Can't Hardly Wait" star told Page Six that he and Garth always try to have each other's backs and keep things fair as a family.
"I always feel like as long as the parents, the co-parents, are getting along and we're happy, the kids are happy. You know what I mean? It's when nobody wants to choose sides. No, they love mom and dad equally," he shared. "And also, even if you aren't in agreement, to not show that, to not show that to the kids. Stay in agreement with each other always and then have those conversations offline, on the sides, and get an agreement."
He and Garth have always put the kids first, even when going through the divorce process. "We are great parents together, so when it's about the kids, it's wonderful," Garth told People amid the split in 2012. Back then, she even had plans to move to Los Angeles so that Facinelli could be near their daughters. The mom of three added, "I want the girls to have more access to their dad. and I like him to be able to pick them up from school. I just want everyone to be healthy and happy."