Where Peter Facinelli And Jennie Garth Stand Years After Their Divorce

There will be no squabbling between Peter Facinelli and Jennie Garth, especially when their kids are near. The "Can't Hardly Wait" star told Page Six that he and Garth always try to have each other's backs and keep things fair as a family.

"I always feel like as long as the parents, the co-parents, are getting along and we're happy, the kids are happy. You know what I mean? It's when nobody wants to choose sides. No, they love mom and dad equally," he shared. "And also, even if you aren't in agreement, to not show that, to not show that to the kids. Stay in agreement with each other always and then have those conversations offline, on the sides, and get an agreement."

He and Garth have always put the kids first, even when going through the divorce process. "We are great parents together, so when it's about the kids, it's wonderful," Garth told People amid the split in 2012. Back then, she even had plans to move to Los Angeles so that Facinelli could be near their daughters. The mom of three added, "I want the girls to have more access to their dad. and I like him to be able to pick them up from school. I just want everyone to be healthy and happy."