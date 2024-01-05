Christopher Nolan's Peloton Instructor Unintentionally Ripped Him To Shreds

Christopher Nolan's latest workout had him breaking a sweat, not because it was a tough session, but because the Peloton instructor was taking jabs at one of the director's films.

For many, Nolan is up on the list of one of the best directors to ever exist. With films like "The Dark Knight" and "Inception," it's no wonder he has become a fan-favorite. His latest film, "Oppenheimer," was widely successful. According to IGN, the movie grossed over $954 million at the box office worldwide and became the third-highest-grossing film in 2023. It's not just the numbers that show Nolan's success; many actors have been dying to work for the director. For those who have had the opportunity to collaborate with Nolan, they had nothing but praise for him. Cillian Murphy, who has starred in six Nolan-directed films, shared his admiration for the director in an interview with Rolling Stone (via Far Out). He shared, "I think you can use the word genius when it comes to Chris Nolan. I think he is that. He's a very singular one-in-a-million filmmaker." Nolan has received praise from all aspects of his profession, but that doesn't mean he hasn't faced his share of criticism.

For some, Nolan's filmmaking may not be for them. But even if you're not a fan, you never truly expect your criticism to reach the director. Unfortunately for one Peloton instructor, she had a case of bad luck when critiquing one of Nolan's while he was in her class.