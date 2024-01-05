Christopher Nolan's Peloton Instructor Unintentionally Ripped Him To Shreds
Christopher Nolan's latest workout had him breaking a sweat, not because it was a tough session, but because the Peloton instructor was taking jabs at one of the director's films.
For many, Nolan is up on the list of one of the best directors to ever exist. With films like "The Dark Knight" and "Inception," it's no wonder he has become a fan-favorite. His latest film, "Oppenheimer," was widely successful. According to IGN, the movie grossed over $954 million at the box office worldwide and became the third-highest-grossing film in 2023. It's not just the numbers that show Nolan's success; many actors have been dying to work for the director. For those who have had the opportunity to collaborate with Nolan, they had nothing but praise for him. Cillian Murphy, who has starred in six Nolan-directed films, shared his admiration for the director in an interview with Rolling Stone (via Far Out). He shared, "I think you can use the word genius when it comes to Chris Nolan. I think he is that. He's a very singular one-in-a-million filmmaker." Nolan has received praise from all aspects of his profession, but that doesn't mean he hasn't faced his share of criticism.
For some, Nolan's filmmaking may not be for them. But even if you're not a fan, you never truly expect your criticism to reach the director. Unfortunately for one Peloton instructor, she had a case of bad luck when critiquing one of Nolan's while he was in her class.
Christopher Nolan brushed off Peloton instructor's comments
A Peloton instructor is going viral for the harsh comments she made about one of Christopher Nolan's films, "Tenet," during a class. The instructor shared, "Did anybody see this besides me, because I need a manual." The rant got worse as she went on. She said, "What the f*** was going on in that movie ... and that's two and a half hours of my life that I want back. I want it back!" Although she thought she was speaking to a regular virtual workout group — it wasn't. Nolan happened to be taking the class and heard every harsh thing she said about his film.
Nolan didn't address the criticism during class but spoke on the cringeworthy comments when accepting his best director prize at the New York Film Critics Circle ceremony, per Variety. Nolan said, "I was on my Peloton. I'm dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, 'Did anyone see this? That's a couple hours of my life I'll never get back again!" Nolan then took a jab at the Peloton instructor and other critics. He shared, "When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a s*** on your film he doesn't ask you to work out ... I for one think the critical appreciation of films shouldn't be an instinct but it should be a profession." This might serve as a reminder; you never know who's watching, and it might just be a famous director.