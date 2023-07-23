Is Christopher Nolan Married? All About His Wife Emma Thomas
Christopher Nolan is the mastermind behind mind-bending films like "The Dark Knight Trilogy," "Inception," and "Interstellar." Most recently, he came out with "Oppenheimer," which (along with "Barbie") has been taking over the internet. The biographical thriller follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist who invented the atomic bomb. While Nolan is widely recognized for his iconic movies, less is known about his personal life.
Nolan married Emma Thomas in 1997, a year before the release of his debut feature film "Following." The couple is still going strong. In July 2023, Thomas joined her husband at the New York City premiere of "Oppenheimer," per People. Thomas is no stranger to red carpets, as she's frequently seen with Nolan at screenings and events. At the Paris premiere of "Oppenheimer," Thomas said, "The thing that Chris does really well with his movies is he makes films that really live with people after they've left the theater." But Nolan's wife doesn't just show up to support the acclaimed filmmaker. As it turns out, Thomas actually produces Nolan's movies.
Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan are a longtime creative team
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas go way back. In the early '90s, they lived in the same residence hall at University College London, per Vanity Fair. According to Thomas, the two began collaborating at that time. She noted, "I started producing short films for Chris without really understanding what I was doing. I just thought I was helping out." The couple has come a long way since then, with Thomas acting as a key player in her husband's movies. From giving Nolan a book for "Dunkirk" research to assisting him on set, Thomas helps the filmmaker bring each vision to life.
Among their many achievements, Nolan and Thomas founded their own production company, Syncopy, in 2001. While their films are big productions, they intentionally keep their company small. Thomas told Vanity Fair, "We're not empire builders. We're about the individual film." Syncopy has produced a number of Nolan's films like "The Dark Knight" and "Oppenheimer." The couple's hard work has paid off, as they received a huge honor in 2023. At CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards in April, The National Association of Theatre Owners gave them the Spirit of the Industry Award, per Deadline. John Fithian, the organization's former president, said, "No one has done more to advance the theatrical experience than these two champions of cinema."
Emma Thomas would bring her kids to set
So, what is there to know about Emma Thomas' personal life? Well, she and Christopher Nolan have four kids: Magnus, Flora, Rory, and Oliver. While it can be hectic to juggle motherhood and work, Thomas has figured out how to strike a balance. In 2018, Thomas told Vanity Fair, "The fact that I work with my children's father means I can bring my kids to work." Being a producer with kids actually has an upside, as she added, "When you're shooting, the hours are insane ... However, we always know that it's finite. It's over, and then we come back to a rather more normal life."
Thomas and Nolan's movies are a family affair. The couple's kids have actually appeared in the background of several of their films like "The Dark Knight Rises," "Inception," and "Interstellar." In addition, Nolan's daughter Flora plays a young woman who gets blown up in "Oppenheimer." In an interview with The Telegraph (via Deadline), Nolan shared, "We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence. So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."