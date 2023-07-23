Is Christopher Nolan Married? All About His Wife Emma Thomas

Christopher Nolan is the mastermind behind mind-bending films like "The Dark Knight Trilogy," "Inception," and "Interstellar." Most recently, he came out with "Oppenheimer," which (along with "Barbie") has been taking over the internet. The biographical thriller follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist who invented the atomic bomb. While Nolan is widely recognized for his iconic movies, less is known about his personal life.

Nolan married Emma Thomas in 1997, a year before the release of his debut feature film "Following." The couple is still going strong. In July 2023, Thomas joined her husband at the New York City premiere of "Oppenheimer," per People. Thomas is no stranger to red carpets, as she's frequently seen with Nolan at screenings and events. At the Paris premiere of "Oppenheimer," Thomas said, "The thing that Chris does really well with his movies is he makes films that really live with people after they've left the theater." But Nolan's wife doesn't just show up to support the acclaimed filmmaker. As it turns out, Thomas actually produces Nolan's movies.