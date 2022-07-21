Margot Robbie's Paycheck For Barbie Is Sure To Turn Heads

Plain and simple, Margot Robbie's one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, and she's got the record to prove it. According to IMDb, the actor has plenty of acting credits to her name, and as of this writing, she's appeared in 41 films. While she's played several high-profile roles in her career, there's no doubt that nabbing the lead in the upcoming "Barbie" film has been one of her biggest career moves to date. (After all, it's freaking Barbie!)

According to W Magazine, Robbie famously landed the role of Barbie after funny girl Amy Schumer was slated to play the titular character instead. When Schumer originally took the role, she understood that she would be writing it with her sister. However, she dropped out in 2017. In the interim, Anne Hathaway was supposed to take over the role, but it ultimately went to Robbie. In a 2021 interview with British Vogue, Robbie talked about landing the role of Barbie and all that it entailed, stating that the part "comes with a lot of baggage," but also a "lot of nostalgic connections." She continued, "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it," she explained. "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...'"

Starring in the film has earned Robbie plenty of headlines — and also plenty of cash.