The Clear Sign Mitch McConnell's Daughters Don't Support His Career

When it comes to divisive politicians, Senator Mitch McConnell is one of the biggest. He has served in the Senate since 1984, and in that time, he's misaligned himself with many politicos — not to mention his own family. McConnell has three adult daughters from his first marriage to Sherrill Redmon, and their thoughts on his career might surprise you.

Despite the decades of upheavals by McConnell and vitriolic response from the left, he was apparently flabbergasted at the idea that he's considered cruel. In a 2022 interview for Axios, interviewer Jonathan Swan pointed out McConnell's "ruthless style of politics" (per Yahoo). Taken aback, McConnell replied, "I didn't realize I was known for playing a ruthless — I thought, my wife thinks I'm a really nice guy ... My kids like me. I got a lot of friends."

However, while his daughters Elly, Claire, and Porter may carry his name, they don't carry his political views. Still, their relationship to his work varies from woman to woman.