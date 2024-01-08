The Stunning Transformation Of Michael Jordan

Was there ever a better basketball player than Michael Jordan? Not according to the NBA, which unequivocally declared, "By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time." That's backed up by Jordan's achievements during his 15-season stint in the NBA. During his years with the Chicago Bulls, he led the team to six NBA championships and was deemed the league's most valuable player five times. In 1999, he was honored by ESPN as the greatest North American athlete of the 20th century, topping such fellow sports legends as Babe Ruth, Muhammad Ali, and Jim Brown.

Then, of course, there are his achievements on the court during the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, where he and the rest of the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team — dubbed the "Dream Team" by the media — won a gold medal (Jordan's second). Jordan and Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen made history that year as the first players ever to win both an Olympic gold medal and an NBA championship within the same year.

Yet Jordan's prowess at basketball is just one facet of his fascinating life, which has also included his practically ubiquitous Air Jordan line of sneakers for Nike, becoming a sports team owner, achieving movie stardom, and much more. Not just one of the world's most renowned athletes, he's also one of the planet's most famous humans; to find out how he got there, read on to experience the stunning transformation of Michael Jordan.