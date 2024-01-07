Who Is Hallmark's Elizabeth Henstridge Married To In Real Life?

Elizabeth Henstridge has been one of Hollywood's most promising English imports since breaking out on ABC's Marvel TV series, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." As Special Agent Jemma Simmons, Henstridge's portrayal of the adorkable-y brilliant scientist amongst the show's pulpy, superhero hi-jinx endeared her to fans instantly. After "A.o.S." ended its seven-season run in 2020, Henstridge continued flexing her thespian muscles in television, moving onto Apple TV+'s much-hyped (but short-lived) drama series, "Suspicion," as well as two Hallmark Channel Original Movie roles — 2019's "Christmas at the Plaza" and 2023's "Mystery Island."

While "Mystery Island" is a "Knives Out"-"Fantasy Island" mashup sans many of Hallmark's signature romantic beats, Henstridge shone as the leading lady in "Christmas at the Plaza." In the heartwarming holiday film, Henstridge's Jessica, a talented historian, dives headfirst into the task of restoring a historic Christmas display at the iconic Plaza Hotel. As if that wasn't stressful enough, she finds herself caught in a love triangle between Ryan Paevey's charming decorator and a dashing financier. With eggnog-fueled mishaps, twinkling lights, and more mistletoe than you can shake a candy cane at, the festive flick catapulted Henstridge onto the shortlist of Hallmark's brightest female stars.

But who has wooed the Sheffield, England native in real life? Let's learn a little more about Henstridge's real-life hubby, Zachary Burr Abel, and their romantic journey together.