Who Is Hallmark's Elizabeth Henstridge Married To In Real Life?
Elizabeth Henstridge has been one of Hollywood's most promising English imports since breaking out on ABC's Marvel TV series, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." As Special Agent Jemma Simmons, Henstridge's portrayal of the adorkable-y brilliant scientist amongst the show's pulpy, superhero hi-jinx endeared her to fans instantly. After "A.o.S." ended its seven-season run in 2020, Henstridge continued flexing her thespian muscles in television, moving onto Apple TV+'s much-hyped (but short-lived) drama series, "Suspicion," as well as two Hallmark Channel Original Movie roles — 2019's "Christmas at the Plaza" and 2023's "Mystery Island."
While "Mystery Island" is a "Knives Out"-"Fantasy Island" mashup sans many of Hallmark's signature romantic beats, Henstridge shone as the leading lady in "Christmas at the Plaza." In the heartwarming holiday film, Henstridge's Jessica, a talented historian, dives headfirst into the task of restoring a historic Christmas display at the iconic Plaza Hotel. As if that wasn't stressful enough, she finds herself caught in a love triangle between Ryan Paevey's charming decorator and a dashing financier. With eggnog-fueled mishaps, twinkling lights, and more mistletoe than you can shake a candy cane at, the festive flick catapulted Henstridge onto the shortlist of Hallmark's brightest female stars.
But who has wooed the Sheffield, England native in real life? Let's learn a little more about Henstridge's real-life hubby, Zachary Burr Abel, and their romantic journey together.
Elizabeth Henstridge and Zachary Burr Abel have an enduring Hollywood love story
Unsurprisingly, Elizabeth Henstridge first met hubby Zachary Burr Abel, a fellow thespian, on a film set. As the couple recapped in an August 2020 vlog, their love story began during the shoot for 2012's made-for-TV film, "Shelter." Although both actors moved onto higher-profile projects afterward, they retained that initial love connection formed on-set. On April 22, 2019, the longtime lovebirds announced their engagement à la twin Instagram posts. "A proposal in three parts; Happy, Shocked, Flip Yeah," Henstridge captioned a sequence of three pics, including two of them flashing her brand-new ring and one of her emotionally wiping tears. Abel, using the same photos, penned a tribute poem in his post, rhyming in part, "Parents' blessing, pillow dressing, bottle of bubbly, can I be your hubby? Bended knee, you and me, floods of tears, 7 days 7 years."
Two years later, Henstridge and Abel said "I do" in an August 21, 2021, ceremony in the English countryside. Set in the cottage-core garden of the Cotswolds' Barnsley House, Henstridge aptly paired a lacy, ethereal gown with a flower crown, while Abel rocked a traditional tuxedo. With several of Henstridge's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." costars, including Clark Gregg, in attendance, the crowd showered the couple with white petals after they exchanged vows. Gregg shared his own joyous Instagram snap with Henstridge, writing, "The world's most beautiful bride and some very dear friends."
Elizabeth Henstridge and Zachary Abel share more than acting as a passion
The couple who plays and works together stays together! Not only are Elizabeth Henstridge and Zachary Burr Abel both steadily working actors, but they often overlap on projects. Since Abel's breakout role in 2009 on ABC's acclaimed teenage gymnastics soap, "Make It or Break It," he has worked several times with his then-bride-to-be in TV and on film, such as in 2012's "Shelter," a 2014 episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and the Henstridge-led short, "The Imperfect Picture" (portraying her character's lover, naturally).
Outside of acting, both Henstridge and Abel share an affinity for vlogging. Henstridge started her personal YouTube channel during 2020's lockdown, while Abel launched a travel-centric channel called "Monkey Miles by Zachary Burr Abel," dedicated to giving subscribers travel hacks and credit card tips. He has since spun Monkey Miles into his own small business, continuing to vlog through Instagram reels.
The budding power couple also loves giving back, especially together. In October 2020, Henstridge and Abel hosted the pre-show for a star-studded Smile Train, a charity that helps children born with cleft lips and palates, fundraising event. "Once Elizabeth and I started learning a lot more about [cleft], we just knew what a serious thing," Abel told ComicBook.com. Henstridge also described their experience in Mexico in 2016, witnessing a cleft surgery provided by Smile Train firsthand, saying, "For a life-saving surgery to be $250, it just feels like it's attainable."