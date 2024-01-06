Who Is Washington's Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s Girlfriend, Olivia Carter?
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. may have found his biggest cheerleader in his girlfriend, Olivia Carter. As the University of Washington team got ready to face off against the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, Carter took to Instagram Stories (via Sportskeeda) to encourage her boyfriend. "Go Dawgs," she wrote. In another Instagram Story, featuring a photo of the couple, Carter wrote, "You are truly one of a kind. I've never met someone as incredible as you and I am thankful God led us together. Congratulations on all you have accomplished. Not even close to being done! Go get all you deserve baby."
When Carter said Penix was "not even close to being done," she hit the nail on the head. Since the Huskies won in the highly anticipated Sugar Bowl, Penix has turned heads for his impressive performance on the field. On "The Pat McAfee Show" (via The Seattle Times), ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said, "I don't know if I've ever seen a college kid throw the ball better in a game than what I saw from Penix. It was just perfect throw after perfect throw."
With all the promise that Penix is showing, we expect to learn a lot more about the quarterback's life both on and off the field, including his relationship with Carter. But Penix's girlfriend is more than just a support system for the sports star — Carter is also a talented athlete and driven college graduate.
Olivia Carter is a sports star in her own right
Washington native Olivia Carter may not be as widely recognized as her football star-boyfriend, but she has still drawn attention for her notable athleticism, particularly in soccer. In 2018, Carter made a Kent Reporter headline when she decided to attend University of Nevada, Reno, where she'd continue playing the sport. A photo showed a radiant Carter — who earned a scholarship to the university — filling out paperwork in her high school library. Over the moon about her future, she gushed, "When I visited there, the coaches were great, the campus was beautiful and Reno was nice."
Before shining on the soccer team at University of Nevada, Carter found success at Kent Meridian High School. Scoring nearly 40 goals and holding the title of team captain for four years, Carter was a soccer star in her teenage years. A versatile athlete, she also played basketball and ran track, per Nevada Wolf Pack. Additionally, she is an avid pool player, becoming a semi-finalist in a 2017 regional championship.
Inside Olivia Carter's life
When she wasn't kicking a ball on the soccer field, Olivia Carter was focused on studying for science classes at University of Nevada, Reno. Regarding her choice to attend the school, she told the Kent Reporter, "I feel I can prosper there and reach my goals." Overall, Carter seemed to have a great experience at the university. In a 2022 Instagram post, she wrote, "Proud to announce I will be graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno with my bachelors of science in biology. God is good."
In her free time, Carter likes working out, watching movies, and hanging out with friends and family, per Nevada Wolf Pack. According to the website, Carter has a younger brother named Theo and an older brother named Quincy. It seems that athleticism runs in her family, as Quincy played football at Central Washington University. Among her interests and hobbies, Carter appears to enjoy traveling. In 2023, she took to Instagram to share some photos from a trip to Spain. In one post, she wrote, "spain stole my heart, so only right to post it twice." Of course, Carter also cherishes time with her quarterback boyfriend, Michael Penix Jr. In December 2023, she shared some sweet snaps with him on Instagram. Sitting in front of a Christmas tree, the happy couple casually posed in matching navy blue pajamas. "all I want for Christmas is you," Carter captioned the post. "I love you," Penix commented.