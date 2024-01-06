Who Is Washington's Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s Girlfriend, Olivia Carter?

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. may have found his biggest cheerleader in his girlfriend, Olivia Carter. As the University of Washington team got ready to face off against the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, Carter took to Instagram Stories (via Sportskeeda) to encourage her boyfriend. "Go Dawgs," she wrote. In another Instagram Story, featuring a photo of the couple, Carter wrote, "You are truly one of a kind. I've never met someone as incredible as you and I am thankful God led us together. Congratulations on all you have accomplished. Not even close to being done! Go get all you deserve baby."

When Carter said Penix was "not even close to being done," she hit the nail on the head. Since the Huskies won in the highly anticipated Sugar Bowl, Penix has turned heads for his impressive performance on the field. On "The Pat McAfee Show" (via The Seattle Times), ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said, "I don't know if I've ever seen a college kid throw the ball better in a game than what I saw from Penix. It was just perfect throw after perfect throw."

With all the promise that Penix is showing, we expect to learn a lot more about the quarterback's life both on and off the field, including his relationship with Carter. But Penix's girlfriend is more than just a support system for the sports star — Carter is also a talented athlete and driven college graduate.