Katt Williams' Reason For Adopting So Many Of His Kids

Before he made it to the big time, Katt Williams met with struggle. He was homeless for a while and made a promise to himself that if he ever became famous, with the means to, he would help other people, per Howard Stern. In an interview with the "Club Shay Shay" podcast (per BCK Online), Williams said he wanted to protect his son Micah's half-siblings from the foster care system and did so by adopting them. While his adoption of so many kiddos was an honorable thing to do, he also acknowledged that he was far from perfect.

"I didn't do good by leading by example, but behind the scenes, that's never what I was pushing. They understood that because of my stance, there was a certain thing that would come my way," he said on the podcast. "And so accountability and responsibility is part of what you are teaching. Even if you are doing the greatest thing in the world, there is thing called no good deed goes unpunished." Later on, he told the podcast that his notion of parenthood is to do better for your kids than your parents did for you.