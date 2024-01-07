Katt Williams' Reason For Adopting So Many Of His Kids
Contrary to the scene from "School Dance" that's gone viral on TikTok multiple times, in which Katt Williams' character asks whose white baby that is, the star remains well aware of the grind of fatherhood. As a comedian, Williams is known for keeping it real, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that he's open about his big role as a dad. He has one biological child named Micah with his ex-wife Quadriah Locus, who had several other children prior to her relationship with Williams. Even though they aren't biologically his, Williams adopted his son's half-siblings, so he actually has 10 kids. It had long been thought that Williams had eight kids, per BCK Online.
Williams, who had a difficult childhood, faced homelessness as a teenager, according to The Grio. He's seen firsthand how hard life can be for kids who are helpless against a cruel world. So what compelled the millionaire comedian to adopt so many kids and cultivate such a large family?
Katt Williams wanted to save the kids from hardship
Before he made it to the big time, Katt Williams met with struggle. He was homeless for a while and made a promise to himself that if he ever became famous, with the means to, he would help other people, per Howard Stern. In an interview with the "Club Shay Shay" podcast (per BCK Online), Williams said he wanted to protect his son Micah's half-siblings from the foster care system and did so by adopting them. While his adoption of so many kiddos was an honorable thing to do, he also acknowledged that he was far from perfect.
"I didn't do good by leading by example, but behind the scenes, that's never what I was pushing. They understood that because of my stance, there was a certain thing that would come my way," he said on the podcast. "And so accountability and responsibility is part of what you are teaching. Even if you are doing the greatest thing in the world, there is thing called no good deed goes unpunished." Later on, he told the podcast that his notion of parenthood is to do better for your kids than your parents did for you.
A nanny tried to take Katt Williams' daughter
In 2011, Katt Williams temporarily lost custody of his adopted daughter Leanne. According to BET, this happened when the girl's nanny falsely claimed to be the girl's biological mother. Williams' former nanny, Crystal McGhee, asserted that she was Leanne's mother, and when Williams missed the court date, the court gave custody of the girl to McGhee. It was only after Williams filed paperwork to disprove McGhee's claims that Leanne was returned, per the outlet.
When Williams lost custody, TMZ broke the news with exclusive access to the court documents. At the time of the custody kerfuffle, Leanne was just 8 years old, per TMZ. According to TMZ's reporting, it took nearly a month for Williams to sort out the legal issues to regain custody of his daughter. The outlet also said that McGhee had not worked for Williams for years leading up to the custody battle. It was asserted that McGhee's attempt for custody likely stemmed from the ability to gain governmental benefits given by the state of California, per TMZ.