Whatever Happened To Rob Schneider?

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Rob Schneider was one of the omnipresent comedy actors before he seemingly dropped off the face of the Earth. Sure, he still did some projects here and there after the mid-2010s, like playing the principal in good pal Adam Sandler's "Leo," but he simply hasn't been doing as much screen work as he used to.

However, not being as active in Hollywood hasn't stopped Schneider from being active on Fox News. He occasionally appears on the news channel to talk politics, namely to talk about wokeness in America. He even told Glenn Beck in 2022, "I don't care about my career anymore. I care about my children and the country they're going to live in," according to Newsweek. Moreover, the actor told Newsweek that his post-career legacy of prioritizing his patriotism for the sake of his children is far more important to him. What exactly does that mean for Schneider? What is he doing if he isn't acting anymore?