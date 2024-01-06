Cindy Morgan, Caddyshack Star, Dead At 69

Actor Cindy Morgan has died at age 69, TMZ confirmed. According to The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Morgan passed away in the Florida area. As of this writing, the cause and date of her death has yet to be revealed. Morgan was widely recognized for playing Lacey Underall in the 1980 sports comedy film "Caddyshack," which starred Chevy Chase and Bill Murray. Two years later, she appeared in the popular sci-fi movie "Tron." Morgan was also an accomplished TV actor, racking up a number of credits in shows like "The Love Boat" and "Falcon Crest."

More to come...