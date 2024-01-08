The Shady Side Of Russell Wilson

At the end of December 2023, NFL fans were shocked when the Denver Broncos benched Russell Wilson for his last two games of the 2023-2024 season. Shortly after the news made headlines, the Super Bowl champion expressed his disappointment over the decision made by head coach Sean Payton. "I felt like we were doing something special and rolling," he told reporters in a post-game interview. "I'm going to keep putting my best foot forward every day and be as professional as I can be, no matter what the circumstances are." He also confirmed that his benching was due to contract disputes regarding his injury guarantee. "I wasn't going to take away injury guarantees. This game is such a physical game. I've played for 12 years, and that matters to me," he added.

In the days following his benching, Wilson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to like tweets from users who slammed the Broncos management for their decision. One post that Wilson supported was from former Ravens player Robert Lee Griffin III. "Mad respect for how you have handled this entire situation," he wrote. "When you were disrespected, you still showed respect. When you were threatened, you led your team to wins." Another X post that Wilson liked pointed out his impressive performance from the season, with the user writing: "Russell Wilson is now getting benched despite outplaying some of the league's biggest stars."