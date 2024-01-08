How Many Grandchildren Does Martha Stewart Have?
Martha Stewart had just one child, Alexis, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, in September 1965. At the time, Martha worked as a stockbroker on Wall Street, a career she gave up to become a homemaker. "[I] decided that the home was really my place," she told People in 1995. The lifestyle guru quickly began to turn her passion into a career, building the lucrative empire we know today. In the process, she and Alexis drifted apart. And as soon as Alexis was able to, she went off to boarding school.
Despite their differences, Martha and Alexis have remained close over the years. The mother-daughter bond became even tighter when Alexis joined motherhood, and Martha was finally able to add "grandma" to her long list of titles. OK, not exactly. Her grandkids don't actually call her that. "Martha is going to be called 'Martha,'" Alexis revealed on her radio show, "Whatever with Alexis & Jennifer," in 2011. "She seemed to have no problem with it. ... I was like, 'Do you really want to be 'grandma'? I don't like the term grandma!"
That didn't seem to diminish the bond Martha has with them. In her eyes, her grandbabies are flawless. "Those kids are so smart, so lovely, so advanced," Martha gushed on Today's "Cold Cuts with Al Roker" in October 2018. As the mother of an only child, Martha didn't get to have a lot of grandkids, but she's more than grateful for the ones she does have.
Martha Steward is the proud grandma of two
Martha Stewart became a grandmother in March 2011 when Alexis Stewart welcomed a daughter named Jude. "I stopped in last night after a business trip and I got to see her when she was about 36 hours old — she is very alert and doesn't cry," Martha announced, according to Us Weekly. Alexis wasted no time expanding the brood, welcoming a son, Truman, the following March. "Truman is a very studious student and a very accomplished soccer player," Martha wrote on her blog when he turned 7 in 2019.
Watching her daughter become a mother has been an inspiring experience for Martha. "When I see my daughter smile at the children, it's just heart melting," she told a crowd at a 2014 event in New Jersey, APP reported. And she tries to witness it up close as much as she can. "I try to see the little kids at least three or four times a week. Being a grandparent is very important," she said. Martha has quite a few things in common with her grandchildren.
Like their famous grandmother, Jude and Truman are adventurous eaters willing to try anything, as seen in the picture above. Well, almost anything. The kids were raised by a vegetarian mother, so they don't eat much meat. Jude and Truman have one exception, though. "They're allowed to eat one of my turkeys on Thanksgiving, but only on Thanksgiving," Martha told Business Insider in November.
Martha Stewart almost didn't become a grandmother
Alexis Stewart's motherhood journey was anything but easy. When she was married to lawyer John Cuti, Alexis was unsure whether she wanted children. "[We] were completely ambivalent about kids," she told People in 2007. But as her marriage broke down in 2003, Alexis had an epiphany. "A child is your legacy. What better thing can you do in life than put a really good person in the world who's going to make it a better place?" she said. By then, she was 37.
Even though she was single, Alexis decided to go for it. In 2006, at 40, she started trying to conceive via fertility treatments. The process proved a lot harder than she had anticipated. "I actually thought it would just take a couple of months to get pregnant and then I'd be done," she said. That didn't happen. By the following year, she was spending up to $28,000 every month to get pregnant with the help of Martha Stewart. "She's very supportive," she said on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2007. "She tells me it will happen all the time."
Ultimately, Alexis was unable to get and stay pregnant. So, she decided to use a surrogate in hopes of finally being able to hold her baby in her arms. That route also proved challenging, as her surrogate experienced four miscarriages, the Daily Mail reported. But the nightmare ended in 2011, and Alexis could finally start raising the family she had envisioned.