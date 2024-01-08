How Many Grandchildren Does Martha Stewart Have?

Martha Stewart had just one child, Alexis, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, in September 1965. At the time, Martha worked as a stockbroker on Wall Street, a career she gave up to become a homemaker. "[I] decided that the home was really my place," she told People in 1995. The lifestyle guru quickly began to turn her passion into a career, building the lucrative empire we know today. In the process, she and Alexis drifted apart. And as soon as Alexis was able to, she went off to boarding school.

Despite their differences, Martha and Alexis have remained close over the years. The mother-daughter bond became even tighter when Alexis joined motherhood, and Martha was finally able to add "grandma" to her long list of titles. OK, not exactly. Her grandkids don't actually call her that. "Martha is going to be called 'Martha,'" Alexis revealed on her radio show, "Whatever with Alexis & Jennifer," in 2011. "She seemed to have no problem with it. ... I was like, 'Do you really want to be 'grandma'? I don't like the term grandma!"

That didn't seem to diminish the bond Martha has with them. In her eyes, her grandbabies are flawless. "Those kids are so smart, so lovely, so advanced," Martha gushed on Today's "Cold Cuts with Al Roker" in October 2018. As the mother of an only child, Martha didn't get to have a lot of grandkids, but she's more than grateful for the ones she does have.