The Real Reason Travis Kelce Isn't At The Golden Globes With Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce were the "it" couple of 2023 — that can't be denied. Despite the public clamoring whenever they're together, the two didn't accompany each other to the 2024 Golden Globes. Swift was hitting the red carpet solo, though no less fierce than ever. The two are thought to have been dating since September 2023, though Swift didn't publicly acknowledge her relationship with Kelce until December 6, 2023. Kelce made a valiant effort via friendship bracelet to get Swift's number during her Eras Tour, per Glamour.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." Ever since they first popped onto the scene, fans have been keeping an eagle eye on the Chiefs' games to see if they can spot T-Swift among the adoring crowd. So far this season, Swift has attended nine Chiefs games, according to The Kansas City Star. But despite her nominated for a Golden Globe, Kelce wasn't able to attend the ceremony.
Travis Kelce had a game
Golden Globe nominee Taylor Swift had to strike a pose on the red carpet alone this year because her boyfriend Travis Kelce had a prior commitment. The Kansas City Chiefs player had a game in Inglewood, California, against the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Us Weekly, it was the Chiefs' final game this season, and even though Kelce was benched, he was still in attendance. It wasn't made public that Kelce would be sitting out until shortly before the Sunday, January 7 game.
"I know Coach [Andy] Reid is gonna do what's best for the time and right now I'm not quite sure exactly how it's gonna play out [and] if guys are gonna sit [on the bench], what guys are gonna get elevated," Kelce said during the January 5 episode of his podcast "New Heights." "It's really going to depend on who's on your roster and how many guys you can deactivate and still put together a good team and have a full squad ready to go."
Regardless of Kelce's participation in the game, it wouldn't have been feasible for him to get to the Golden Globes. The game started at 4:25 PM EST, with the award show set to begin at 8:00 PM EST (per CBS). So, it looks like Kelce will have to cheer on T-Swift's nomination in the new cinematic and box office achievement award category from a screen like the rest of us.