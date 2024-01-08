The Real Reason Travis Kelce Isn't At The Golden Globes With Taylor Swift

Golden Globe nominee Taylor Swift had to strike a pose on the red carpet alone this year because her boyfriend Travis Kelce had a prior commitment. The Kansas City Chiefs player had a game in Inglewood, California, against the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Us Weekly, it was the Chiefs' final game this season, and even though Kelce was benched, he was still in attendance. It wasn't made public that Kelce would be sitting out until shortly before the Sunday, January 7 game.

"I know Coach [Andy] Reid is gonna do what's best for the time and right now I'm not quite sure exactly how it's gonna play out [and] if guys are gonna sit [on the bench], what guys are gonna get elevated," Kelce said during the January 5 episode of his podcast "New Heights." "It's really going to depend on who's on your roster and how many guys you can deactivate and still put together a good team and have a full squad ready to go."

Regardless of Kelce's participation in the game, it wouldn't have been feasible for him to get to the Golden Globes. The game started at 4:25 PM EST, with the award show set to begin at 8:00 PM EST (per CBS). So, it looks like Kelce will have to cheer on T-Swift's nomination in the new cinematic and box office achievement award category from a screen like the rest of us.