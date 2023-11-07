Rumors About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship

We know Taylor Swift has done far greater things than dating the boy on the football team, but by romancing Travis Kelce and giving Swifties an excuse to infiltrate the NFL, she's undeniably injected some exciting new life into the incessant chatter about her love life. Sure, there's been the inevitable grousing about overexposure, but the unlikely pairing of the pop star who loves a good turn of phrase and the top fantasy football tight end has reminded us of the things that unite us: screaming in a stadium and indulging in juicy gossip about the rich, famous, and physically gifted.

We knew Traylor was going to be fun to follow from the start. An early conspiracy theory about the couple has cast Swift as a mastermind who cared far more about the Philadelphia Eagles than we realized. In a viral TikTok video, one fan suggested that Swift was scheming like a criminal to date Travis, with her end game being to ghost him right before the Super Bowl. In this scenario, we get a repeat of the "Kelce Bowl," which saw Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Eagles, the team Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, happens to play on. But this time, Travis would play poorly and cause his team to lose. (Now that really is better than revenge.)

Rumors and conspiracy theories about Traylor from the outlandish to the mundane "Everything is going great!" variety keep cropping up, and we're kind of hoping that they never go out of style.