Donna Kelce WASN'T A Swiftie Before Taylor & Travis' Love Story

2023 was Taylor Swift's year, from topping the charts to her worldwide famous Eras Tour and her film release. If you asked someone if they were a fan of the "Love Story" singer, they would most likely say yes. But, not in Donna Kelce's case. The football mom wasn't a big Swiftie before her son's romance with Swift.

It all started with a friendship bracelet and a dream. In a July episode of Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce's podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star admitted that he tried to shoot his shot at Swift by giving her a friendship bracelet at the Eras Tour with his number on it. Unfortunately, it didn't work as she was gearing up for her performance. But, Travis' declaration of interest in the singer seemed to work. In September 2023, Swift made it clear that she was interested in the football star when she attended one of his games alongside his mom, per Today. The two were seen chatting, laughing, and cheering Travis on.

Over the next couple of weeks, Taylor attended several of Travis' games and sat next to Donna for many of them, per Billboard. As the "All Too Well" singer and the football star went public, many weren't just interested in their relationship but also in Swift's relationship with the rest of the Kelce family, especially Donna. The mom of two has spoken briefly about Swift and admitted that before Travis, she wasn't that big of a fan.