Donna Kelce WASN'T A Swiftie Before Taylor & Travis' Love Story
2023 was Taylor Swift's year, from topping the charts to her worldwide famous Eras Tour and her film release. If you asked someone if they were a fan of the "Love Story" singer, they would most likely say yes. But, not in Donna Kelce's case. The football mom wasn't a big Swiftie before her son's romance with Swift.
It all started with a friendship bracelet and a dream. In a July episode of Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce's podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star admitted that he tried to shoot his shot at Swift by giving her a friendship bracelet at the Eras Tour with his number on it. Unfortunately, it didn't work as she was gearing up for her performance. But, Travis' declaration of interest in the singer seemed to work. In September 2023, Swift made it clear that she was interested in the football star when she attended one of his games alongside his mom, per Today. The two were seen chatting, laughing, and cheering Travis on.
Over the next couple of weeks, Taylor attended several of Travis' games and sat next to Donna for many of them, per Billboard. As the "All Too Well" singer and the football star went public, many weren't just interested in their relationship but also in Swift's relationship with the rest of the Kelce family, especially Donna. The mom of two has spoken briefly about Swift and admitted that before Travis, she wasn't that big of a fan.
Taylor Swift wasn't Donna Kelce's favorite type of music
At the beginning of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, Donna Kelce was very coy about sharing any details about the romance. While speaking with "Today" in October 2023 after publicly being seen with Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game, Donna dodged questions that concerned her son and his new rumored beau. She shared, "It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it, but it's just one of those things where everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her, and it's just another thing that's amped up my life." However, as the couple has been public with their romance, Donna has also shared more details about her relationship with Swift. One shocking detail Donna has shared with the public about Swift was that she wasn't that big of a fan before her son started dating the musician.
Before Travis sparked something with Swift, if you hit shuffle on Donna's playlist, "All Too Well" wouldn't have popped up. After being asked if she was a Swiftie before Traylor, the mom of two revealed to People, "I would say not. My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That's more my music." Donna grew up in a different generation with different music, but despite not being a Swiftie before her son's romance with the musician, she is now. She shared, "But obviously, talent is talent."
Donna Kelce's friendship with Taylor Swift feels like a different planet
Donna Kelce may have thought she had some fame with both of her sons in the NFL, but that spotlight was nothing compared to when Travis Kelce started a romance with Taylor Swift. It's been quite a crazy experience for the NFL mom, as everything she does has been put under a microscope. The Swift frenzy surrounding the Kelces has made Donna feel as if she's in a different universe. She told People, "It's been a ride. That's for sure. Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, 'What has my life become?'" Although her life may be a bit more hectic now that her son is dating Swift, she does admit that it has all been "kind of fun." She shared, "It's fun being recognized. Most everyone is pretty respectful and very positive." However, even with all the attention on her, Donna is still keeping things close to her chest.
In October 2023, Donna didn't want to share too much about her conversations with Swift at the games. When asked by "Today" what she and Swift talked about, she joked, "I'll never tell." Donna then admitted their conversation wasn't as interesting as many would think. She revealed they were simply talking about the people who stepped out on the football field during the commercial break. Although it might not be the details Swifties are dying to hear, they will take any information about Swift.
Is the Swift frenzy becoming too much for the Kelce family?
At first glance, it seemed as though the entire Kelce family was handling the attention from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance pretty well, but that might not be the truth. In late October 2023, TMZ Sports suggested the Kelce family isn't doing well with the newfound attention. A source told the outlet it has been "overwhelming" for Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, Ed Kelce, his dad, and even his football star brother, Jason Kelce. However, the family is reportedly putting on a brave face in front of the cameras because they know Travis is happy with the musician.
But the football family is concerned over one major thing — the Swifties. Taylor's fans are intense in their love for the "Karma" singer; they will find everything out about anyone close to the musician and have watchful eyes on them and their family. This has reportedly scared the Kelce family and the safety of Travis moving forward.
And the Kelce family isn't the only one expressing worry over Swift and Travis' romance. The "Love Story" singer's BFF, Selena Gomez, is also apparently "concerned" over how the relationship is moving, per Page Six. According to a source, Gomez is confused by how Swift has been so public about her romance with Travis as it has been "unlike her." But despite what people are reportedly saying behind-the-scenes, it seems like everyone is putting on a happy face for the new couple.