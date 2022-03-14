Everything We Know About Patrick Mahomes' Wedding
Patrick Mahomes just snagged another ring. In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted the Texas star as the overall 10th pick and he's been making history ever since, per ESPN. Not only was he the youngest quarterback to ever be crowned a Super Bowl MVP, but he also signed the largest contract in U.S. sports history, which was worth a jaw-dropping $503 million, according to MarketWatch.
Mahomes spoke to NFL Network's Kurt Warner about the moment he was offered the massive contract. "That wasn't what I was expecting off the top," Mahomes said in disbelief. "We were able to do it in a way where I got to keep a lot of these guys around me that have kind of made me who I am and I still have the financial security to take care of generations after to me."
The star quarterback is now going in his fifth season with Kansas City and had an impressive year with 37 touchdowns, 4,839 yards, and 13 interceptions, per Fox Sports. Mahomes has accomplished so much on the field, but the QB recently traded game day for his wedding day.
Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart
Patrick Mahomes and longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews officially got married on March 12 during an intimate ceremony in Hawaii surrounded by their closest friends and family members, per the New York Post. The couple announced the news on Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo of them walking down the aisle, just moments after saying "I do." According to Daily Mail, Mahomes' younger brother was his best man and his teammate Travis Kelce was one of his groomsman. Kelce's girlfriend Kayla Nicole was also in attendance as one of Matthew's bridesmaids. The pair also made quite the fashion statement after the bride was spotted in a custom Versace wedding gown, while the groom rocked a dapper looking gray suit, according to People.
Mahomes and Matthews are high school sweethearts and have been dating since the 10th grade, per US Weekly. The outlet reports that they later went on to different colleges, but remained in the same state, which helped sustain their relationship. "It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing," Matthews told TODAY.
The NFL player popped the question in September 2020 and, in February 2021, they welcomed their first child together — Sterling Skye Mahomes, per Entertainment Tonight. And, of course, Sterling was in attendance for her parents' wedding, as Matthews posted an adorable family photo on Instagram.