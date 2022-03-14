Everything We Know About Patrick Mahomes' Wedding

Patrick Mahomes just snagged another ring. In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted the Texas star as the overall 10th pick and he's been making history ever since, per ESPN. Not only was he the youngest quarterback to ever be crowned a Super Bowl MVP, but he also signed the largest contract in U.S. sports history, which was worth a jaw-dropping $503 million, according to MarketWatch.

Mahomes spoke to NFL Network's Kurt Warner about the moment he was offered the massive contract. "That wasn't what I was expecting off the top," Mahomes said in disbelief. "We were able to do it in a way where I got to keep a lot of these guys around me that have kind of made me who I am and I still have the financial security to take care of generations after to me."

The star quarterback is now going in his fifth season with Kansas City and had an impressive year with 37 touchdowns, 4,839 yards, and 13 interceptions, per Fox Sports. Mahomes has accomplished so much on the field, but the QB recently traded game day for his wedding day.