Pedro Pascal's Arm Sling At 2024 Golden Globes Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing

Pedro Pascal, whose smile could charm anyone, is consistently a fan favorite. So, when the beloved actor/meme/fashion icon showed up on the red carpet at the Golden Globes with an arm sling, it got people talking.

While some of us have been smitten with Pascal since his big debut in "Game of Thrones," he gained a lot more fans when he became the titular Mando in Disney's "The Mandalorian." That adoration from fans is clearly deserved since Pascal is notoriously delightful to work with and has great range. "I asked Pedro to play someone solid, emotional, crafty, a cheat if necessary, warmhearted," "Strange Way of Life" director Pedro Almodóvar told Esquire of working with Pascal. "And he played all those nuances with incredible ease. He can be adorably sentimental and hard as nails. He's a great comic actor, and he can also be impenetrable if necessary."

Rightfully so, Pascal is getting recognition for all the work he's put into his roles, as he was nominated for best actor in drama TV series for playing Joel in HBO's "The Last of Us" at the 2024 Golden Globes. However, his arm sling seemed to garner a lot of attention before the awards ceremony began and had us all wondering what happened.