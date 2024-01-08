Ali Wong & Bill Hader's 2024 Golden Globes Kiss Isn't His First Award Show Hard Launch
Bill Hader exemplifies the idea that the funny guy gets the girl. Since Hader's divorce filing in 2017, he's had quite a few girlfriends on his arm. According to Parade, he has dated fellow actors in the last few years, including Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and now Ali Wong. While some Hollywood types don't mind putting their personal lives in the spotlight, Hader has never really been one of those people. Although we know he dated several ladies since his divorce, the relationships have been kept under wraps.
When it was known that he was quietly dating Kendrick in early 2022, folks may have been surprised. A source told People that both of the actors are confidential individuals. "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet," added the source. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy." Suffice it to say that, given Hader's penchant for privacy, audiences were surprised by his on-screen smooch with his girlfriend Wong at the 2024 Golden Globes — despite his history of hard-launching relationships at award shows.
Hader previously launched a relationship at the Golden Globes
Fans seeing Bill Hader and Ali Wong kiss on-screen at this year's Golden Globes may have been reminded of Hader's relationship hard-launch with Rachel Bilson. The two attended the 2020 Golden Globes together, solidifying their relationship status for the first time. Per Vanity Fair, the Golden Globes red carpet in 2020 was the first time their relationship was made public since paparazzi had captured them just a few weeks prior out on the town.
While some were reminded of his past relationship, others were tickled at the mini PDA moment between Wong and Hader. One X user said, "this was a fun reminder that Ali Wong and Bill Hader are dating." But others didn't even realize the two were linked. Another X user was shocked at the little kiss. That user couldn't believe it, writing "Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating??!??" We truly can't blame them, since Hader historically prefers to keep his intimate relationships incognito.