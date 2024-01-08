Ali Wong & Bill Hader's 2024 Golden Globes Kiss Isn't His First Award Show Hard Launch

Bill Hader exemplifies the idea that the funny guy gets the girl. Since Hader's divorce filing in 2017, he's had quite a few girlfriends on his arm. According to Parade, he has dated fellow actors in the last few years, including Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and now Ali Wong. While some Hollywood types don't mind putting their personal lives in the spotlight, Hader has never really been one of those people. Although we know he dated several ladies since his divorce, the relationships have been kept under wraps.

When it was known that he was quietly dating Kendrick in early 2022, folks may have been surprised. A source told People that both of the actors are confidential individuals. "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet," added the source. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy." Suffice it to say that, given Hader's penchant for privacy, audiences were surprised by his on-screen smooch with his girlfriend Wong at the 2024 Golden Globes — despite his history of hard-launching relationships at award shows.