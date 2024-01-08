The Reason Heath Ledger's Name Came Up At 2024 Golden Globes Is So Tragic
When Heath Ledger died suddenly at just 28 on January 22, 2008, it sent shockwaves through Hollywood. The Academy and Golden Globe award-winning actor was just getting started when his career was cut short by his untimely death. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in "Brokeback Mountain" and had captured so many hearts as a heartthrob in 1999's "10 Things I Hate About You." He was ferociously dedicated to his craft, and we were beginning to get a taste of what he could do.
In speaking to the New York Times in 2007 about Ledger before he passed, director Marc Forster from "Monster's Ball" couldn't have been more gracious. "He's very disciplined and takes it very seriously," he told the outlet. "Heath at the time was something like 22, and I thought: 'He's incredible. He's so smart and so intuitive and so observant, and he really understood the part and the character.'" So, nearly 16 years after his death, why was Ledger brought up at this year's Golden Globes?
Christopher Nolan mentioned Heath Ledger in his acceptance speech
Despite his gravitas as a director, Christopher Nolan has never won a Golden Globe until now. When he was awarded for his phenomenon of a film, "Oppenheimer," he couldn't help but invoke the name of his departed friend Heath Ledger. "The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, [the late] Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me," per People.
Viewers of the awards, as well as Robert Downey Jr. in the audience when the camera panned to him, were emotionally stunned by the mention of Ledger. One X user reflected on how special the moment was. "Happy for Oppenheimer[.] Elated for Nolan[.] Stoked for Universal[.] Wonderful to hear the name Heath Ledger on that stage again." After so many years since Ledger's passing and the innumerous posthumous awards he received for his work as the Joker in "The Dark Knight," we agree that it was so good to hear his name once again.