Nicolas Cage's Hair At The 2024 Golden Globes Has Everyone Talking For All The Wrong Reasons
At the 2024 Golden Globes, Nicolas Cage celebrated his 60th birthday. The actor, who has worked on over 115 films, has had a resurgence as of late. Known for his work on films like "Face/Off," "National Treasure," and "Ghost Rider," Cage has long been a much-discussed figure in Hollywood. However, he did mention to Vanity Fair in December 2023 that he doesn't have a lot of work left in him.
Cage told the outlet that he thinks he only has a few films left before he bids adieu to his life on the silver screen. "I do feel I've said what I've had to say with cinema," he told Vanity Fair. "I think I took film performance as far as I could." In the decades of his public life, we've seen him grow and age as both a performer and a person. The public sees so many changes in folks like Cage, who live in the spotlight. Sometimes that includes the public drawing attention to an actor's appearance — particularly at an event like the Golden Globes.
Cage's hair got a lot of attention onlline
Appearing at the 2024 Golden Globes with a seemingly new hairstyle, Nicolas Cage left a lot of viewers pondering. Rocking what seems to be a less noir version of an Elvis Presley sideburn, Cage couldn't quite escape the judgment of audiences. One X user, utilizing a well-timed "eek" gif of David Rose from "Schitt's Creek," wrote: "Nicolas Cage's hair is... something." While others just tweeted, wondering what the deal was with Cage's hair.
However, Cage's hair is hardly a new topic of conversation. For months, folks have been talking online about his "bird hair." For example, one X user commented back in September 2023 about the size of Cage's hair. That user wrote, "Sometimes I got that Nicolas Cage with a bird on my head hair. I can't help it." Meanwhile, another user in December 2023 recalled the Cage bird hair meme circa 2011: "I just remember being like 18 and being so obsessed with the meme of Nicolas Cage's hair being a bird from an edited screenshot of 'Bangkok Dangerous,' that it was my avatar for several months and even integrated bird-hair into my OC at the time."
Who knows, maybe he was trying to invoke the spirit of Presley at the Golden Globes in honor of the dearly departed Lisa Marie Presley. Between his hair and his suit from the awards show, it would fit the bill.