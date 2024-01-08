Nicolas Cage's Hair At The 2024 Golden Globes Has Everyone Talking For All The Wrong Reasons

Appearing at the 2024 Golden Globes with a seemingly new hairstyle, Nicolas Cage left a lot of viewers pondering. Rocking what seems to be a less noir version of an Elvis Presley sideburn, Cage couldn't quite escape the judgment of audiences. One X user, utilizing a well-timed "eek" gif of David Rose from "Schitt's Creek," wrote: "Nicolas Cage's hair is... something." While others just tweeted, wondering what the deal was with Cage's hair.

However, Cage's hair is hardly a new topic of conversation. For months, folks have been talking online about his "bird hair." For example, one X user commented back in September 2023 about the size of Cage's hair. That user wrote, "Sometimes I got that Nicolas Cage with a bird on my head hair. I can't help it." Meanwhile, another user in December 2023 recalled the Cage bird hair meme circa 2011: "I just remember being like 18 and being so obsessed with the meme of Nicolas Cage's hair being a bird from an edited screenshot of 'Bangkok Dangerous,' that it was my avatar for several months and even integrated bird-hair into my OC at the time."

Who knows, maybe he was trying to invoke the spirit of Presley at the Golden Globes in honor of the dearly departed Lisa Marie Presley. Between his hair and his suit from the awards show, it would fit the bill.