The Sad Truth About Liam Neeson's Love Life

While you may know Liam Neeson as a meticulous action movie star, the actor's relationship history could pass for a tear-jerking Hollywood script. Through the '80s and the '90s, Neeson gained prominence with roles in films like 1987's "Suspect" and 1993's "Schindler's List," the latter of which earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. Paradoxically, while he has garnered much professional success, the movie icon has been unlucky in love.

Between a whirlwind romance with Julia Roberts and a long-term relationship with Helen Mirren, Liam Neeson has had his fair share of Hollywood belles. Neeson and Mirren dated for a few years in the early '80s, during which they moved in together. But while their relationship might have ended decades ago, Neeson continues to look back fondly on his time with Mirren. "I should be so lucky and be honored to have spent three or four years with that lady," Neeson told People in February 2023 of his years-long romance with the Academy-winning actress. "She's really something else."

Similarly, Mirren has nothing but love for the "Les Misérables" star. "We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He's such an amazing guy," she gushed to AARP in November 2022. But while Neeson might have had it really good with Mirren, his love life sadly soon took a tragic turn.