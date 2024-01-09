Dave Portnoy's Feud With His Ex-Employee Alex Bennett Explained

When Dave Portnoy and Barstool parted ways with Alex Bennett's "Mean Girls" podcast, it was a long time coming. Bennett and co-host Jordyn Woodruff had managed to ruffle plenty of feathers at the company before their departure, which included a few spats with Barstool's "El Presidente." The breaking point appeared to come on September 5, 2023, when Bennett and Woodruff posted a tweet amid a slew of Barstool layoffs that was deemed "tone deaf" by a fellow employee on X, formerly Twitter. "When you show up to work Monday not fired even though all the Stolies wish you were," they wrote in a since-deleted tweet on their "Mean Girls" account. Once the immediate backlash ensued, the podcasters deleted the post — but the damage was done.

The following week, Portnoy announced that the "Mean Girls" podcast would be leaving the Barstool network. Apparently, the Barstool CEO caught wind of Bennett avoiding fellow Barstool employee Kevin Clancy, who asked her and Woodruff to judge an OnlyFans pageant, and Portnoy was unimpressed. "[Bennett's] contract was up, so it was in the midst of whether we were going to renew it," he said on the September 12, 2023 episode of "Barstool Radio." He added, "When I heard that story, it was not what I wanted to hear. I do like Alex a lot," noting that he had no issue with Bennett and Woodruff retaining the "Mean Girls" IP.

Even though Bennett left on fairly amicable terms with Portnoy, the two had publicly feuded on social media in the past.