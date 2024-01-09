The Shady Side Of Chrishell Stause

When Netflix's real estate show "Selling Sunset" premiered back in 2019, fans were introduced to Chrishell Stause, a realtor who had only just joined The Oppenheim Group at the time. "I wasn't one hundred percent sure what I was signing up for when I started, so it was a bit of a learning process," Stause told Refinery29 of the show in 2020. "But in season two, I felt like I'd earned my place in the group. I was more confident with my decisions. And I found it easier to stick up for myself."

In the years since, Stause has made a lasting impression on fans, eventually earning her place as one of the show's most popular and talked-about cast members. But of course, Stause's status in reality television is hardly a surprise, given her long-running career in entertainment.

Before "Selling Sunset," Stause thrived as a television actor with credits on shows like " All My Children," "Days of Our Lives," and "The Young and the Restless." For the reality star, though, acting was more about fulfilling her childhood dream. "My mom and my grandma would watch these soaps, and these were the most glamorous, beautiful women I'd ever seen, and I was the farthest thing from that you could be," she once admitted to Smashing Interviews Magazine. "I saw people in my life look up to them and idolize them, so I idolized them and wanted to be them."

But while fans of soaps and "Selling Sunset" might love seeing Stause on their screens, there is no denying that she's occasionally shown a shady side.