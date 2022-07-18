Chrishell Stause And Ex Jason Oppenheim Prove Their Relationship Is As Amicable As Ever

It's been almost a year since "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause posted an Instagram slideshow, captioned, "The JLo effect," and showed her getting cozy on a boat with her boss, Jason Oppenheim. In the beginning of Season 5 of "Selling Sunset," the only women in the office who knew about the relationship were Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith — the rest found out with the rest of the world through the Instagram post. But as "Selling Sunset" fans know, the pair split due to wanting different things when it came to children.

"My last relationship was such a beautiful relationship in every sense, except for the fact that we just want different things," Stause told Women's Health in February 2022. "There is still a lot of love there. I had an old school way of thinking that if you didn't ride off into the sunset, the relationship was a failure. And the relationship with Jason changed my thinking."

In the "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion episode, Stause announced her relationship with non-binary Australian singer G-Flip. And in mid-July, Oppenheim was seen kissing a mystery woman in Mykonos, per Daily Mail. Even though both Stause and Oppenheim have moved on, they still remain friendly with each other.