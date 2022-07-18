Chrishell Stause And Ex Jason Oppenheim Prove Their Relationship Is As Amicable As Ever
It's been almost a year since "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause posted an Instagram slideshow, captioned, "The JLo effect," and showed her getting cozy on a boat with her boss, Jason Oppenheim. In the beginning of Season 5 of "Selling Sunset," the only women in the office who knew about the relationship were Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith — the rest found out with the rest of the world through the Instagram post. But as "Selling Sunset" fans know, the pair split due to wanting different things when it came to children.
"My last relationship was such a beautiful relationship in every sense, except for the fact that we just want different things," Stause told Women's Health in February 2022. "There is still a lot of love there. I had an old school way of thinking that if you didn't ride off into the sunset, the relationship was a failure. And the relationship with Jason changed my thinking."
In the "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion episode, Stause announced her relationship with non-binary Australian singer G-Flip. And in mid-July, Oppenheim was seen kissing a mystery woman in Mykonos, per Daily Mail. Even though both Stause and Oppenheim have moved on, they still remain friendly with each other.
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are the friendliest exes
After watching the scene of a devastated Chrishell Stause telling Emma Hernan, "I don't know if we can keep working together anymore" in the Season 5 finale of "Selling Sunset," it really seemed that Stause was considering leaving the show, and thus the Oppenheim group after the breakup. But Stause and Jason Oppenheim are still the best of friends, as Oppenheim helped plan a surprise birthday celebration for Stause.
"So my actual bday is Thursday July 21st, & thought I was just going to dinner with @emmahernan," Stause captioned her Instagram post on July 17. "Bday elves Emma & @jasonoppenheim coordinated the absolute BEST early bday surprise! I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast-my 1st ever surprise bday party!"
Oppenheim commented on the post with a joke that he needed Advil and Pedialyte. Stause replied with, "worth it!" along with some laughing emojis. Although he's getting over the breakup himself, Oppenheim showed support for the new music video Stause was in, per People, and he was right by Stause and G-Flip's side when Stause won an MTV Award this past June. We're excited to see what will happen between Stause and Oppenheim in the future.