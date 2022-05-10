Chrishell Stause And G Flip Are Moving Way Faster Than Anyone Predicted

Chrishell Stause just confirmed that she's dating someone new, but it turns out that their relationship is moving faster than we thought.

On the "Selling Sunset" reunion, the reality star, who had once been married to "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley and briefly dated her boss Jason Oppenheim, revealed that she's coupled up again. "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by 'they/them,'" she told moderator Tan France, per Vanity Fair. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Stause also shared how they met, and it was apparently because she was asked to star in G Flip's music video. "It started because I was just going to be in their video. It's about this chaotic love story," she added. "I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that." And while it's been only a few months since they started seeing each other, word on the street is they have already moved in together — and Stause even gave her partner a tattoo.